Experience is going to be a commodity that many football teams have in the 2021 college football season.
The COVID-19 pandemic-related roster amnesty allowed players who would have otherwise graduated to return for another year. So there's going to be experience on nearly every unit on the field for most teams.
In Indiana State's case, this circumstance might be most beneficial when it comes to the defensive line. ISU will take advantage of the extra year via the return of starting defensive end Inoke Moala, who has been with the program since the 2016 season, prior to when Curt Mallory was head coach of the team.
But even taking into account Moala's veteran status, ISU would have had quite a few returning pieces even without taking Moala into account. ISU's rotation system in the defensive line means a lot of players play, so there's a lot of players with playing experience on the defensive line.
"We've got a lot of older guys and we're deeper than we've ever been. It should be the strength of our defense," Mallory said.
For the first time in quite a while, the defensive line has more experience than the linebacking corps behind it. For many years, ISU's defensive leadership came from the LB's, but in 2021, it will come from the line.
"A guy like Inoke has seen those guys lead at their positions, so it's been natural for him to be a leader too. He's done an unbelievable job being the vocal leader that he hasn't been [before]. I've also been hearing guys like Alton Nobles and Gavin Dineen speak up. There's a lot of great leadership there."
The heart and soul of the line is Moala, who has been starting since the 2018 season, and who has been playing regularly since 2017, Mallory's first year in charge. An end, Moala is an excellent edge rusher, but is also disciplined against the run.
Moala — who had 12 1/2 tackles for loss, including 3 1/2 sacks in 2019 — has had nearly two years to work on his skill set that was well-developed in the first place. He's into the advanced studies portion of his career in terms of defensive line technique.
"I've been applying down-and-distance to everything I do and read what the offense is giving. Reading the running back to see what he's doing, reading the stance of the offensive line to see what they're giving me. I already know the playbook, but situational football is what I'm trying to hone in on and master," Moala said.
Beyond Moala, there are six other Sycamores who have playing experience in an ISU uniform. Defensive tackle Henrik Barndt started nine games in the 2019 season as did defensive end Kaleb Brewer, who had 10 1/2 tackles for loss in 2019. Defensive end Cade Peratt made two starts in 2019 as well.
Other veterans include defensive end Kris Reid Jr., defensive tackle Lucas Hunter and a returning player who has made good strides to get more playing time — defensive tackle Alton Nobles.
There are a pair of transfers that should contribute. ISU is high on defensive tackle Gavin Dineen, a transfer from Drake. Dineen was a two-time team captain for the Bulldogs and was All-Pioneer League first team in 2019.
"He's been big-time. He's been doing well and practicing hard. His technique is all there as well. He's learned the playbook really quickly. He's impressed me in this camp," Moala said.
Also coming into the team is Dartmouth transfer T.J. Simpson and Phoenix College transfer Ike Branson, both are defensive ends.
Young returning players who could emerge on to the depth chart as the season progresses includes Dylan Haller, Chase Havlin, Jordan Lawrence, Bryce Love, Casey Miller, Tyler Miller and Jack Sherman, who moved over from the offensive line.
ISU DEFENSIVE LINE
• Proven contributors — DT Henrik Barndt (6-5, 285, Jr.), DE Kaleb Brewer (6-5, 260, Sr.), DT Lucas Hunter (6-2, 290, So.), DE Inoka Moala (6-4, 250, Sr.), DT Alton Nobles (6-3, 280, Sr.), DE Cade Peratt (6-3, 245, Sr.), DE Kris Reid Jr. (6-2, 245, Jr.).
• New — DT Gavin Dineen (6-2, 295, Sr., transfer from Drake), DE Ike Branson (6-1, 245, So., transfer from Phoenix College), DE T.J. Simpson (6-3, 240, Sr., transfer from Dartmouth).
• Other contributors — DT Dylan Haller (6-4, 260, So.), DE Chase Havlin (6-2, 240, Fr.), DE Jordan Lawrence (6-3, 240, Fr.), DE Bryce Love (6-2, 250, So.), DE Casey Miller (6-3, 260, Fr.), DE Tyler Miller (5-10, 270, Fr.), DT Jack Sherman (6-0, 295, Fr.).
• True freshmen — Kenny Butler III (6-2, 280, Fr.), Trace Mitchell (6-3, 285, Fr.)
• Position coach — Mark Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.