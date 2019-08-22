ISU DEFENSIVE LINE: Expect to see a lot of contributors in the trenches

It wouldn't quite be accurate to describe Indiana State's defensive line as an assembly line — there are specific starters and reserves — but the philosophy that coach Curt Mallory has brought to the table is one of having enough depth so that the reserves can be depended on enough to allow the starters to go full bore when they're in the game.
That philosophy will need to bear fruit in 2019. While defensive ends Inoke Moala and Cade Peratt return after playing regularly in 2018 — Peratt stared for Moala after Moala was lost for the season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener against Northern Iowa — the starting defensive tackles will be new.
Or will they be? Michael Ghant is slated to be a starter at defensive tackle and he played eight games and had four tackles in 2018. Henrik Barndt, another potential starter, played in four games with three tackles. Nose tackle Filip Zacok had 10 tackles.
Add to that defensive end Kaleb Brewer — who had 18 tackles — and end Kris Reid Jr. — who had 16 tackles — and you get the drift of what ISU is wanting to accomplish. They have a lot of players to choose from.
"It keeps up fresh coming into the fourth quarter. If you get more reps, you're tired and exhausted, but we have a lot of people who can play. We want to be fresh and good for the season," Moala said.
Moala, a junior, is the heart of the defensive line. An arm injury cut his season short after just four games, but he had 13 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks before his injury.
"I feel good now, but I'm not going to lie, it's been tough to come back from an injury," said Moala, who missed out on ISU's five-game win streak to end the season. "It's always on my mind when I train and I'm in the meetings. I use it as motivation for sure."
Peratt, a junior, filled in nicely for Moala with 27 tackles and he will man the defensive spot vacated by Stephon Mayes.
Ghant's story is an object lesson in sticking with it. Like teammates Matt Thompson and Anthony Tucker Jr., Ghant was not only left without a football team to play for, but without a school at all when St. Joseph's closed its doors in 2017. All three will be contributors for the Sycamores in 2019.
"The most satisfying part of this has been being with my brothers. We lost Rex [Mosley] and Pishon [Powell, ISU's two starting defensive tackles in 2018] and Rex had a huge impact on my life, but I still have Nokes [Moala] and Jonas [Griffith] here. Just being around these guys and being successful with them? It want to keep going and keep driving," Ghant said.
Just being an inspiring story isn't enough for Ghant though.
"I'm just trying to know my role and be a leader not only with the defensive line or the defense, but the whole team as well," Ghant said. "Last year I got a lot of reps towards the end of the game. The guys ahead of me coached me up and I'll do the same for my brothers."
Backing up Moala and Peratt on the defensive line are Brewer, a junior, and Reid, a sophomore, along with junior Isaac Fotu. Another candidate for action on the defensive line is Monroe College transfer Alton Nobles, a junior.
There are a total of 21 defensive linemen. With seven home games on the slate and the redshirt rule where players can play four games and still be redshirted? Expect a lot of young players to get a taste.
"We have strength in numbers and you're going to see a lot of different faces in there," Mallory said. "We have to be smart in certain situations and have the best players in the game. When it comes down to two-minute and the red zone? You have to have your best players in the game. Any time you can rotate guys in there are good enough to help us win? You've got something going and I think we do."
ISU DEFENSIVE LINE
• Projected starters — DE Cade Peratt (6-3, 240, Jr.), DT Michael Ghant Jr. (6-2, 300, Sr.), DT Henrik Barndt (6-5, 265, So.), DE Inoka Moala (6-4, 260, Jr.)
• Other contributors — DE Kaleb Brewer (6-5, 260, Jr.), DE Isaac Fotu (6-2, 245, Jr.), DE Kris Reid Jr. (6-2, 230, So.), DT Filip Zacok (6-4, 290, Jr.), DE Jalen Whiteside (6-0, 250, Jr.), DT Tony Williams (6-1, 270, Sr.)
• New — DT Alton Nobles (6-3, 300, Jr., Monroe College transfer), DE Jonathan Moffett (6-1, 255, RFr.), DE Chase Havlin (6-2, 240, Fr.), DT Tierre Turner II (6-1, 300, RFr.), DL Lucas Hunter (6-2, 290, Fr.), DT DeAndre Johnson (6-2, 265, Fr.), DT Keivon Walston (6-2, 290, RFr.), DT Dylan Haller (6-4, 255, RFr.), DE Bryce Love (6-2, 240, RFr.), DE Jordan Lawrence (6-3, 240, Fr.), DE Casey Miller (6-3, 235, Fr.)
• Position coach — Mark Smith.
