Returning starters are the rule at most of Indiana State’s spots on the field, but the secondary is one area where ISU had question marks.
Not that there aren’t experienced players — safety Denzel Bonner started 10 games in 2018, cornerback Kaelub Newman started five, fellow corner Anthony Tucker Jr. started two and yet another corner, Mekhi Ware, was a starter in 2017.
Still, ISU had issues to fix regardless of whether personnel returned or not. ISU was eighth in pass defense in conference games in 2018, giving up 232.8 yards per game. They Sycamores were second-worst in pass completion percentage defense as Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents connected on 63.5 percent of their passes.
So the Sycamores went outside the program and within it to try and shore up its pass defense.
From the outside comes Keawvis Cummings, a fifth-year transfer from Austin Peay. From within it, comes converted wide receiver Michael Thomas. Both could be starters when ISU opens its season at Kansas on Saturday.
Cummings played in 11 games at Austin Peay in 2018, starting five. Cummings led the Ohio Valley Conference with 14 passes defended. In 2017, he led the Governors with three interceptions. Despite that, he wanted to test himself at a higher level.
“This is the best conference in FCS. It’s the best teams, there’s more competition and guys have a shot [at playing pro] coming from here,” said Cummings on his reasons for coming to ISU.
The engaging Tupelo, Miss., native is still getting used to ISU, but he relayed an encouraging anecdote.
“I’ve been here since the summer, but the students have only been back a few days. I saw some guys playing hacky-sack and I was asked who was winning and they said, ‘We’re undefeated, like y’all going to be this season.’ We’ve got some good fans and I’m looking forward to making some plays for them this year,” Cummings said.
ISU coach Curt Mallory was sold on Cummings’ commitment.
“He loves to play the game and that’s what you love. You can tell who loves the game in how they practice. He comes out and has energy. The more guys you have who like to practice, the better your football team can be,” Mallory said.
Thomas was projected to be a starting wide receiver in 2018 before injuries scuttled his season. With ISU developing depth at wide receiver, Thomas was moved to a position of need. He’s settled in at strong safety.
“It’s been fun. There’s a lot of new challenges and a huge learning curve, but there’s so much I’ve learned about the game of football that I wouldn’t have been able to learn offense. I’ve been flooded with information,” Thomas said. “I love the mental aspect of it. I love the physical aspect of it. I’m excited to hit somebody. I’m able to use my mind out there and put us in a position to win.”
Thomas isn’t the only converted wide receiver. Fellow former wide receiver C.J. Rutherford also moved to the defensive side. Hameed Oyedele, who was getting a lot of reps in preseason camp, moved to the defense from wide receiver last year.
“We all came in mutually trying to learn this defense. We’re a brotherhood, in it together, trying to learn as fast as possible and learn our craft,” Thomas said.
Ware, who missed 2018 due to a high blood pressure condition, is expected to start at one corner spot along with Cummings. However, Newman — who missed part of preseason camp with nagging injuries — will factor into the starting mix too.
Bonner missed a significant portion of preseason camp too. In his place at a starting spot, at least initially, might be free safety Ty Hambright, who played seven games in 2018. However, Bonner should be a prominent contributor, if not a starter, as well.
Mallory is impressed with safety Khalif Copeland, who, like Ware, missed the 2018 season. Ware and Copeland share similar motivation.
“It’s been a group where we’ve had guys who have played. I think the guys playing at the highest level realize football can be gone just like that. They’re playing at a higher level because it was almost taken away from them,” Mallory said.
Nehemiah Montague played 11 games in 2018 at safety. At corner, Dwayne Thompson II, who played six games in 2018, adds depth.
Mallory doesn’t have a timeline on the progression of the secondary. He just wants the unit to play like they belong back there.
“I think we want to be able to do is play with confidence. That’s one thing you can lose back there in my experience. I think we gained some of that last year. But it’s 11 guys on the field. The best coverage is a four-man rush. If we can do that? It helps us at the back end,” Mallory said.
ISU DEFENSIVE BACKS
• Projected starters — CB Keawvis Cummings (6-0, 175, Sr., transfer from Austin Peay), CB Mekhi Ware (6-1, 185, So.), SS Michael Thomas (6-2, 210, So., switched from WR), FS Ty Hambright (6-0, 200, So.)
• Returning reserves — CB Kaelub Newman (6-1, 200, Jr.), CB Dwayne Thompson II (6-1, 190, So.), S Evan Baugh (5-9, 185, Jr.), S Hameed Oyedele (6-0, 195, Jr., switched from WR), S Denzel Bonner (6-2, 195, Sr.), S Nehemiah Montague (6-2, 195, So.), S C.J. Rutherford (6-1, 185, So.), S Khalif Copeland (5-10, 180, So.), CB Isaiah Bryant (6-1, 190, Sr.), CB Anthony Tucker Jr. (6-3, 200, Sr.).
• New — S Brett Hiatt (6-2, 200, Fr.), CB Michael Griffin (6-3, 195, Fr.), Omar Jackson (5-10, 170, Fr.), S Tanner Klein (6-0, 185, Fr.), S Ethan Hoover (5-11, 205, Fr.).
• Position coach — Deon Broomfield (cornerbacks), Kyle Hoke (safeties).
