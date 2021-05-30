ISU commits season-high 5 errors in MVC title loss

One of the strongest parts of Indiana State’s baseball team fell apart against Dallas Baptist on Sunday in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
The Sycamores, the third-best fielding team in the league during the regular season, committed a season-high five errors in an 11-inning loss at “Itchy” Jones Stadium. The Patriots scored two unearned runs, got the big outs when they needed them, and won 12-8 for their fourth tournament title in the last eight years.
“I told ‘em I was really proud of the fight,” Indiana State coach Mitch Hannahs said. “Obviously, we made way too many mistakes and couldn’t quite overcome them, but they still battled. I think the thing we talk more at the end of this was ‘You want something, you gotta go take it.’ We left some at-bats out there that we just didn’t take. We had runners running all over the bases and didn’t have those big A-Bs when we needed ‘em. I’m not disappointed in the guys. I appreciated their fight and how they played, and how they represented Indiana State [Sunday].”
The Sycamores (30-19) led 5-1 in the fourth and 6-5 after seven innings.
But they couldn’t hold off DBU.
The Patriots tied the game with one hit in the eighth and a costly error from catcher Grant Magill. Magill tried to catch tournament MVP Jace Grady attempting to steal second but threw the ball into center field for ISU’s fourth miscue of the day. Grady went to third base and came home on Austin Bell’s ground out to short.
The Sycamores put two on with two outs in the bottom half, but Dominic Cusumano struck out looking to end the inning. ISU left a staggering 20 men on base, a Valley tournament record.
“We wanted a long day of baseball. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get to that second game,” said ISU shortstop Jordan Schaffer, who went 5 for 6 and made the All-Tournament Team. “We did everything we could with the arms we had. The pitchers that ran it out for us [Sunday] were great. They had some stiffness, probably, but they were just workhorses for us all tournament, really. They did a great job to allow us to win the game, but, unfortunately, we, on offense, we left some runners on base and wasn’t able to close the game when we should have.”
The Sycamores loaded the bases in the ninth with two outs, but Aaron Beck hit a long fly ball down the left-field line that DBU’s Bell caught in foul territory to end the inning. With an NCAA regional possibly looming Friday, both teams tried to conserve important arms with the possibility of a second game Sunday had ISU won the first one. ISU got five innings out of starter Zach Frey, 31/3 out of Connor Cline, eight outs from Connor Fenlong and another inning from Austin Cross. DBU used seven pitchers, none more than two innings except for Chandler Arnold (3 1/3) and Ray Gaither (2 2/3).
ISU’s fifth error of the day, in the top of the 11th inning, followed a mental error that didn’t go in the scorebook. With two men on, Cusumano tried to get the force out at third base when he picked up Andrew Benefield’s sacrifice bunt. His throw was not in time, allowing DBU to load the bases with nobody out. Cross got Blayne Jones to fly out to shallow center field for the first out of the inning and induced a ground ball off the bat of leadoff hitter River Town to second. Josue Urdaneta got the out at second base, but Schaffer sailed the throw to first for the double play over Brian Fuentes’ head. Two runs scored on ISU’s fifth error of the game and ninth of the tournament.
The Sycamores entered the tournament with the second-fewest errors in the league during the regular season, 35 in 44 games. Jackson Glenn, the MVC Player of the Year, reached on an infield single and came home on Grady’s double down the left field line.
Grady went 4 for 6 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs in the championship game.
“It’s just fun to watch him,” DBU coach Dan Heefner said. “When the pressure gets big, it doesn’t faze him. He enjoys it, doesn’t take it too seriously. He’s a hard worker, but he just kind of thrives under pressure because he’s the same all the time.”
Down five, ISU made it interesting in the 11th after Aaron Beck hit a solo home run, but Reeves got Sean Ross to fly out to left to end it.
With an RPI of 30 entering Sunday’s tournament title game, ISU will now have to wait to see its name during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show Monday at noon EDT (ESPN2 and WatchESPN mobile app). Baseball America and D1baseball.com both had the Sycamores projected in the field of 64. Hannahs kept MVC Pitcher of the Year Geremy Guerrero out of Sunday’s game thinking he may need him next weekend, but things will be tense until the Sycamores see their name, he said.
“I just hope we get a chance,” Hannahs said. “We had to play away, but you don’t know, so we wanted to exhaust everything we could this weekend and hopefully we get a chance to play next weekend.”
