Visiting Indiana State twice had three-point leads in the fourth quarter Sunday against Saint Louis in women's college basketball, as Adrian Folks opened the period with a basket for a 51-48 lead, then answered a Billiken basket with another of her own.
But the home team went on a 13-0 run to take a 63-53 lead with 3:41 left in the game and held on for a 65-58 win.
Folks had a career-high 24 points to lead the Sycamores and also added 10 rebounds. Mya Glanton, returning to her home area, also had a career high with nine points. Del'Janae Williams scored eight.
INDIANA STATE (58) — Glanton 4-10 1-2 9, Folks 9-22 6-7 24, Hunter 2-8 0-0 4, Lalic 1-5 0-0 3, Anderson 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 3-5 0-0 8, Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Curry 0-0 0-0 0, McKendree 1-3 0-0 3, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 FG, 7-10 FT, 58 TP.
SAINT LOUIS (65) — Gul -13 1-2 14, Flowers 2-5 2-3 6, Warren 2-7 0-0 6, Harbison 8-15 5-7 24, Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, McNeal 2-6 2-2 6, Bess 3-5 0-0 7, Kennedy 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-53 FG, 12-16 FT, 65 TP.
Indiana State=19=12=18=9=—=58
Saint Louis=20=14=14=17=—=65
3-point shooting — ISU 5-14 (Williams 2-4, Anderson 1-1, McKendree 1-3, Lalic 1-5, Folks 0-1), SLU 7-15 (Harbison 3-5, Warren 2-3, Gul 1-1, Bess 1-3, McNeal 0-3). Total fouls — ISU 19, SLU 13. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — ISU 21 (Williams 6, Folks 3, Lalic 3, Hunter 2, Anderson 2, Smith 2, Curry, Tshimanga, Team 1), SLU 26. Rebounds — ISU 33 (Folks 10, Glanton 5, Smith 4, Lalic 3, Anderson 3, Williams 3, Hunter 2, Curry, Team 2), SLU 39 (Flowers 12). Assists — ISU 10 (McKendree 3, Glanton 2, Lalic 2, Folks, Williams, Smith), SLU 11 (Warren 4). Steals — ISU 11 (Lalic 3, Hunter 2, Anderson 2, McKendree 2, Glanton, Folks), SLU 8 (Warren 2, Harbison 2). Blocks — ISU 2 (Folks, Lalic), SLU 6 (Gul 2, Flowers 2). Att. — 305.
Next — Indiana State (1-1) hosts Eastern Illinois and Saint Louis (1-1) hosts Missouri on Wednesday.
