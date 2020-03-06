It was Upset Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Before Indiana State played Missouri State in the final quarterfinal game at Arch Madness, the two seeds ahead of them in the tournament had already fallen.
The third-seeded Sycamores were trying to avoid the same fate, but they couldn’t. ISU fell to sixth-seeded Missouri State 78-51 at the Enterprise Center, the Sycamores’ fifth-straight loss in the MVC Tournament.
LaRavia would play as he was suffering from a back injury. LaRavia did indeed start for the Sycamores. LaRavia played 23 minutes and co-led ISU with 14 points. He also had eight rebounds.
Jordan Barnes also scored 14 for the Sycamores. Gaige Prim led Missouri State with 17 points as five Bears reached double-figure scoring.
Though it was an upset in seed, it wasn't in quality of players. Missouri State’s size and physical nature was a concern going into the game and those concerns were proven to be well-founded. ISU would need to shoot well to counter the Bears’ advantage.
But that didn’t happen.
From the beginning, it was clear ISU was not on its game as far as its shooting was concerned. LaRavia hit ISU’s first shot, but the Sycamores missed their next five. Until Bronson Kessinger converted a hook shot at the 12:48 mark, no one aside from LaRavia scored at all for the Sycamores.
For a while, it didn’t matter as the Bears turned the ball over with the same frequency ISU was missing shots. ISU parlayed its only hot streak of the first half to a 12-11 lead with 11:44 left.
But Missouri State’s length and commitment on defense had serious bite. The Bears did a good job countering ISU’s off-ball movement and guarded the Sycamores’ ball-handlers aggressively. The Sycamores were taken out of their rhythm.
In the final 11:44 of the first half, ISU only made four shots. It was still just 19-17 when the Bears began to assert their muscle on the offensive end too. Missouri State scored five straight buckets in the lane to take a nine-point lead.
ISU never did find its first-half stroke. The Sycamores only made 31 percent of its first half shots – just nine buckets overall – and trailed 34-24 at halftime.
There was no respite in the second half. The Bears scored on three of their first second-half possessions to push their advantage to 15. When Keandre Cook threw up a wild 3-pointer while trying to draw a foul with 15 minutes left … and the shot fell? Missouri State led 48-30 and it was a sign it was not going to be the Sycamores’ night.
The Sycamores tried to change their fate. A 10-1 run, LaRavia scored half of the points, got ISU’s deficit down to 49-40 with 11:57 left, plenty of time to threaten the Bears.
But it turned out to be ISU’s high-water mark. The Bears re-established bigs Prim and Tulio Da Silva with post touches and they didn’t miss. When Cook hit another 3-pointer with 7:50 left? Missouri State’s lead was back to 18 and there was no comeback in store for the Sycamores.
The Bears would score 40 points in the paint and converted 50 percent of its shots overall. ISU failed to counter with its 3-point shooting. The Sycamores were just 6 of 25 from long range.
ISU’s season might not be over. The Sycamores could play in the College Basketball Invitational or CollegeInsider.com Tournament.
The Sycamores’ record is good enough to be in either. If ISU did take part, it would play on the road as Hulman Center would be unavailable.
When asked about the possibility before the game, ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales declined to comment.
