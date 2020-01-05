Indiana State's offense came to life in the second half Sunday, scoring 48 points in the last two quarters of a Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball game at Bradley.
But the host Braves were hot from the jump, particularly sophomore Lasha Petree, and rolled to a 91-75 victory.
Bradley shot 64% from the field in the first three quarters and Petree — the MVC's Freshman of the Year and Sixth Person of the Year last winter — had a career-high 36 points as the hosts pulled away early and stayed there.
The Braves broke away from a 6-6 tie with seven straight points. ISU got back within 15-11, squandered a chance to get closer in a wild turnover-steal-turnover sequence that left Bradley with the ball, and the Braves got the last seven points of the first quarter and the first five of the second period to go ahead 31-13.
It was 46-27 at halftime — Bradley shot 65.4% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range in the first half — and the lead reached 64-40 in the third quarter.
The Sycamores had a different problem in each half. In the first half ISU had 14 turnovers, which contributed greatly to the game getting away from them, and in the second half the Sycamores missed 10 free throws. So despite the fact that ISU was scoring almost at will and drawing numerous fouls, it had trouble cutting into the lead; in the last two quarters the Sycamores drew 11 two-shot fouls and converted both of them only twice, both by Hattie Westerfeld.
The fact that Bradley entered the game with a 10-2 record — its losses to Michigan and Liberty, one of its wins by 35 points over a Western Illinois team that beat the Sycamores — didn't help either.
"They're a very good team," coach Vicki Hall admitted. "But we're not really used to playing two tough games back to back. The same thing came up in California [when ISU battled an unbeaten host team, Pacific, in its first game but lost a winnable third-place game to Cal State-Northridge the next day]. That's something we're going to have to learn."
Jamyra McChristine, who was most of the offense the Sycamores could muster in the first half, led ISU with 19 points and also had a game-high nine rebounds despite playing against MVC rebound leader Chelsea Brackmann (who led Bradley with six rebounds).
CeCe Mayo came off the bench and added energy, as she often does, and scored 13 while leading ISU with three assists. Marie Hunter also scored 13 and Sommer Pitzer added 10.
Petree was complemented by Gabi Haack with 17 points and Nyjah White with 16 for Bradley. Those two combined to go 13 for 17 from the field, and Bradley starters were 32 for 45 (71%).
INDIANA STATE (75) — McChristine 8-14 3-5 19, Westerfeld 1-4 4-4 6, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Hunter 5-7 2-3 13, Pitzer 4-9 0-0 10, Elder 2-5 0-0 5, Mayo 4-9 4-7 13, Dean 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-3 3-6 3, Robben 0-0 1-2 1, Folks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 FG, 17-27 FT, 75 TP.
BRADLEY (91) — L.Petree 13-19 6-6 36, White 7-10 2-2 16, Brackmann 3-5 3-4 9, Haack 6-7 2-2 17, Koenig 3-4 1-3 7, Marsh 0-4 0-0 0, Wilkins 1-4 0-0 3, M.Petree 0-2 0-0 0, Verano 0-1 0-0 0, Bozeman 1-1 0-0 3, Roberts 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 34-59 FG, 14-19 FT, 91 TP.
Indiana State=13=14=27=21=—=75
Bradley=26=20=27=18=—=91
3-point shooting — ISU 6-11 (Pitzer 2-3, Hunter 1-1, Williams 1-2, Mayo 1-2, Elder 1-3), Bradley 9-19 (L.Petree 4-8, Haack 3-4, Bozeman 1-1, Wilkins 1-3, Marsh 0-2, Verano 0-1). Total fouls — ISU 18, Bradley 20. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — ISU 17 (Williams 4, Hunter 3, Elder 3, McChristine 2, Pitzer 2, Mayo, Dean, Robben), Bradley 11 (Koenig 3). Assists — ISU 10 (Mayo 3, Hunter 2, Elder 2, McChristine, Williams, Anderson), Bradley 17 (Koenig 6). Steals — ISU 4 (McChristine, Elder, Mayo, Anderson), Bradley 5 (Marsh 2). Blocks — ISU 3 (McChristine 2, Pitzer), Bradley 7 (L.Petree 3). Att — 703.
Next — Indiana State (2-12, 0-2 Missouri Valley Conference) hosts Valparaiso on Friday. Bradley (11-2, 2-0) hosts Illinois State that night.
