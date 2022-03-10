Like it has in several recent games, Indiana State jumped out to a quick lead against Evansville on Thursday afternoon at the Missouri Valley Conference’s Hoops in the Heartland.
Unlike those recent games, however, the Sycamores maintained that lead throughout the game, beating the Purple Aces 89-75 to move into Friday’s quarterfinals against conference champion Southern Illinois. The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Sycamores.
“We’ve done that [gotten an early lead] in other games and not been able to hold the lead,” coach Chad Killinger said after the game. “This was a great step forward.”
Mya Glanton and Marie Hunter both had career-high scoring performances, Glanton adding a game-high 12 rebounds to her 26 points and Hunter scoring 23.
Also in double figures for ISU were Arianna Smith, who had 17 points — also a career high — plus six rebounds and four assists, and Del’Janae Williams, who scored 13 points and also had four assists. It was ISU’s first conference tournament win since 2014.
“I’m proud of these young women’s efforts this afternoon,” Killinger said.
“We had a tough stretch in February, but every day we show up and work . . . and we saw all that come to fruition . . . in our preseason goals we wanted to compete, we wanted to grow and we wanted to get a win here [at the conference tournament].”
Hunter scored off a steal 40 seconds into the game to give the Sycamores the lead for good. The lead reached double figures for the first time at 14-4 after a 3-pointer by Williams, and after the Aces got within 16-11 the Sycamores scored the next six points and weren’t really threatened again.
Glanton had 10 of her points in the first quarter, which ended with ISU ahead 24-14. It was a nine-point game, 42-33, at halftime but Evansville never got closer.
The 89 points marked ISU’s highest total of the season and its .522 shooting from the field also was a season best.
“[The win] felt great,” Glanton said. “I’ve been here three years and we’d never won a tournament game . . . this makes us feel better for [Friday].”
