Indiana State's first four innings in its home opener against Memphis on Friday could have been a study in frustration.
The Sycamores put runners on in three of the first four innings, with runners in scoring position in two of them.
However, ISU has been around the block enough to maintain patience and avoid frustration.
By the fifth inning? The dam broke and the flood of runs came behind it. The Sycamores got to Memphis starting pitcher Dalton Kendrick for four runs in the fifth and ISU didn't look back in what became a 12-0 rout in college baseball.
For ISU shortstop Jordan Schaffer, who was 3 for 4 with three RBI and a triple, it was a matter of sorting out the three pitches Kendrick was throwing effectively early.
"We thought we had some good swings and we left some guys on-base, but we finally came through in some RBI situations. He had a good mix going with a nice slider, fastball and changeup. Finally, we got through in the third time through the order," Schaffer said.
Kendrick, who had a 1.59 ERA entering the contest, was a good pitchers' duel with the Sycamores' recently-minted Friday starter Matt Jachec, who was at 2.38 entering the contest.
Both bent, but didn't break in the early portion of the game. Jachec worked his way out of runners at the corners in each of the first two innings. Kendrick, had a runner at third in ISU's half of the first and a runner at second in the third, but there was no breakthrough for either team.
In the fifth? ISU solved Kendrick. One-out singles by Tyler Nelson and Seth Gergely set the table for Schaffer. He slapped a right-field gapper, and with the speed on the basepaths, ISU maximized the opportunity. Schaffer's two-run triple gave ISU a 2-0 lead.
Then ISU let its power do the talking. Randall Diaz hit a two-run homer to left field, doubling the Sycamores' lead to 4-0.
Kendrick didn't pitch past the fifth inning and ISU hit the Memphis bullpen hard. Two more runs came in the sixth via a Grant Magill sacrifice fly and a run-scoring double by Gergely.
ISU really let loose in the eighth with a six-run frame as the Sycamores feasted against a pair of Tigers' relievers. All six runs were scored with no outs. Magill, Schaffer and Diaz were all in on the act with run-scoring base hits, including a two-run double by Diaz.
Meanwhile, Jachec didn't blink. He improved as the game went along, eventually striking out six Tigers in seven innings of work. ISU relievers Luke Patzner and Terre Haute's Matt Gauer maintained the shutout.
"He does a great job of throwing multiple pitches for strikes and he doesn't give in on any count. He can throw a slider in a 2-0 count. Or a changeup. He's not afraid to throw any pitch in any given count. That's giving him a lot of success," Jachec said.
ISU coach Mitch Hannahs was unavailable for comment after the game as he had to attend to a family matter. Schaffer gave his own assessment of the state of the Sycamores with three games left before Missouri Valley Conference play begins next weekend.
"I don't know if we're where we want to be, but we're close. We have a long way to go," Schaffer said. "Offensively, we're doing a good job. Defensively, we have to cue in on some small things and then pitching, if we score some runs, we need to make sure they have a zero next time out. We have to put up zeroes after big innings."
The Sycamores and Tigers are scheduled to continue the series at 2 p.m. Saturday, but it's possible wind and cold will put the game in doubt. The series finale is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.