ISU baseball wins fifth straight game

Indiana State's baseball team continued its dominance in the state of Florida on Thursday evening as the team picked up its fifth straight victory during a 7-5 decision over No. 20-ranked Florida Atlantic at FAU Baseball Stadium.
ISU (8-4) tallied 10 hits in the win marking the fifth straight game with 10 or more hits for the club. Leading the way at the plate was redshirt freshman Grant Magill, who reached base in four of his five at-bats with a single, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. The catcher scored three of the seven Sycamore runs. Josue Urdaneta and Max Wright added two hits each, while Mike Sears tallied his third home run of the season with a two-run shot in the third inning.
Cam Edmonson was the pitcher of record for the Sycamores, improving to 1-1 after 1.1 innings of relief work. The redshirt lefty struck out two of the five batters he faced. Connor Fenlong recorded his second save of the season after closing out the final 1.1 innings of action. He walked one and struck out three in his outing.
Connor Cline made his third start of the season, going 6.1 innings and allowing five runs and seven hits. After FAU jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first on a three-run homer, Fenlong settled in and pitched five scoreless innings, including a stretch in which the right-hander retired nine-straight FAU batters.
Indiana State (8-4) will look to clinch the series Friday with the first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.
