You can't script college baseball, of course. But even if you could, nothing Mitch Hannahs might have drawn up would have worked much better than Indiana State accomplished on its own in the Sycamores' home opener Tuesday afternoon against Southeast Missouri State.
Pitching? Jake Ridgway and Luke Patzner combined for a four-hitter in ISU's 10-1 victory, striking out 14. All nine SEMO starters and two of its three reserves all fanned at least once.
Hitting? A 14-hit attack included four hits, one a homer, by Diego Gines; two homers by Josue Urdaneta; and four runs scored by Jordan Schaffer.
Defense? One harmless error was the only mishap in a game that included a sliding catch in right field by Sean Ross and a running catch in center by Seth Gergely.
Opponent? Southeast Missouri came into the game with a 13-1 record, its only other loss at Dallas Baptist (where the Redhawks took two of three). SEMO has already swept Missouri Valley teams Bradley and Valparaiso and averaged 11 runs per game in its first 14 contests.
"Obviously [Wednesday] we'll have to pitch well again," Hannahs said after Tuesday's game, "because [the Redhawks] can score runs."
Ridgway was aware too, he said after Tuesday's game.
"I saw [SEMO's] averages beforehand," the veteran righthander said, "so I figured I just had to attack them and use my defense behind me."
Ridgway retired the first 12 batters he faced -- the catches by Ross and Gergely kept his perfect game alive in the top of the fourth -- and pitched around a leadoff double and two walks in the top of the fifth, finishing with seven strikeouts.
"It was probably the best I've felt so far," he said. "All three pitches I was able to throw for strikes, and the coaches had a great game plan."
Patzner got a four-inning save, also striking out seven. SEMO's only run came in the top of the eighth on an infield single and a two-out drive to deep right field. Ross dove on the warning track and almost made another spectacular catch, but the ball trickled out of his glove to enable the runner to score from first.
Hannahs was grateful for both pitchers.
"We used a lot of guys [on the mound] the other day [at Wright State]," the coach pointed out. "Ridgway did a great job, and Patzner came in and did a good job."
Schaffer singled to center on the second pitch in the bottom of the first inning and scored on a two-out hit by Gines and a run-scoring infield hit by Ross.
The West Vigo graduate led off again in the top of the third and was hit by a pitch. Randall Diaz followed with a hit, Urdaneta drew a walk and then, with a 1-and-2 count, Gines hit a towering blast over the trees and toward the cemetery beyond the left-field fence.
"I was seeing the ball good," the Sycamore cleanup hitter said after his 4-for-4 day that included a sacrifice fly. "I just stayed back on that curveball and put the bat on it [for the homer]."
ISU batted around in that inning, so Schaffer led off the fourth inning and was hit by a pitch again (for the 10th time this season in 14 games). Diaz walked, Urdaneta grounded into a fielder's choice that sent Schaffer to third and Gines flied deep to center to drive Schaffer home.
Schaffer actually was retired leading off the sixth, but Diaz followed with a single and Urdaneta hit a towering fly ball that just got over the right-field fence. In the eighth, Schaffer doubled and one out later Urdaneta ripped a line drive that, while barely high enough, rustled the branches of the pines down the right-field line.
The homers were the first of the season for ISU's No. 3 and No. 4 hitters, but their coach hadn't been worried.
"They've both swung the bat well," Hannahs said. "Diego struggled a little bit at Wright State, but Josue has been swinging it well all year."
ISU's crowd was listed at 143, but it looked and sounded like more than that. The student fans might have even been characterized as mildly obnoxious by the visitors, which could put Bob Warn Field on a par with other Valley venues.
"It feels so good [to be home]," Gines said, "and with this weather. Awesome."
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Mason lf 4-0-0-0, Leeper 3b 4-0-1-1, Wilber ss 3-0-0-0, Keck c 3-0-1-0, Grant c 1-0-0-0, Andrews 1b 4-0-1-0, Graber cf 2-0-0-0, Parker ph 1-0-0-0, Vaske rf 3-0-0-0, Malzahn ph 1-0-0-0, Stauss dh 3-1-1-0, Palmer 2b 2-0-0-0, Sperling ph-2b 1-0-0-0. Totals 32-1-4-1.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Schaffer ss 3-4-2-0, Diaz 3b 4-2-2-0, Urdaneta 2b 4-3-2-4, Gines 1b 4-1-4-5, Ross rf 4-0-1-1, Beck dh 2-0-0-0, Hernandez ph-dh 3-0-0-0, Nelson lf 4-0-2-0, Gergely cf 4-0-1-0, Magill c 4-0-0-0. Totals 36-10-14-10.
SEMO=000=000=010=--=1
ISU=104=102=02x=--=10
E -- Gines (2). DP -- SEMO 1. LOB -- SEMO 7, ISU 8. 2B -- Keck (7), Nelson (2), Leeper (4), Schaffer (3). HR -- Gines (1), Urdaneta 2 (2). SB -- Urdaneta (3), Keck (6), Graber (4), Mason (8). SF -- Gines (2).
SEMO=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Osborne (L 0-1)=2=4=4=4=1=4
Perego=1=2=2=2=1=2
Callaghan=1.2=1=0=0=0=1
Karrall=1.1=3=2=2=0=0
Rausch=1=1=0=0=0=0
Stone=1=3=2=2=0=1
ISU=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Ridgway (W 1-0)=5=1=0=0=2=7
Patzner (Sv 1)=4=3=1=1=1=7
Osborne pitched to 3 batters in the third.
Perego pitched to 2 batters in the fourth.
HBP -- by Osborne (Schaffer), by Perego (Ross), by Perego (Schaffer). WP -- Stone (1). Bk -- Osborne (1). Att -- 143.
Next -- Indiana State (8-6) and Southeast Missouri State (13-2) play at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Warn Field.
