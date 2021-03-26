If you knew where to look on Friday, you could have seen a rare sight in Terre Haute.
Bigfoot? A UFO? A PlayStation 5? No, none of the above. An even rarer site.
Indiana State's baseball team was at home, practicing at Bob Warn Field. If that seems to be a mundane occurrence, consider the journey that ISU baseball has been on since the since began on Feb. 19.
It's like the flight map sequence from the Indiana Jones movies on steroids, only replace the prop plane with a Turner bus. ISU has gone from Port Charlotte, Fla. to Knoxville, Tenn. to Miami to Fort Myers, Fla. to Boca Raton, Fla. and to Birmingham, Ala. In between several of those fair-weather destinations were bus trips back to Terre Haute for a brief day or two at home.
ISU usually plays its share of road games to start the college baseball season, but it's usually not this protracted or long, and, ISU still has two more road series to go before it finally plays a home game on April 16.
The thing is? The road hasn't been unkind to the Sycamores. Quite the opposite, actually.
In its 17-game odyssey so far, ISU has an 11-6 record and has only lost one series — it's opening set against Pittsburgh in Port Charlotte. ISU's strength of schedule over the course of its long journey has swelled to fifth-best in the nation as of Friday. Six of ISU's victories have come against schools in the RPI top 100: Pitt, Tennessee, Florida Gulf Coast and Florida Atlantic.
All of that equates to a lofty No. 3 RPI ranking nationally — another season in the Mitch Hannahs era in which the Sycamores find themselves among the nation's elite.
"We're a bunch of guys accepting roles and knowing who we are. We don't need any to be great, we just need to know our roles, accept them, and take pride in what they do well," ISU catcher Max Wright said.
ISU fans have learned to expect good from ISU, but the success of this team might be surprising considering how green they supposedly were entering the season.
If you recall, ISU was one of the most experienced teams in the country when it qualified for a NCAA regional in 2019. ISU had to replace eight everyday starters for the 2020 season. The Sycamores started slow, as expected, but were gaining momentum when the pandemic canceled the season in March 2020.
The effect of that was that ISU's inexperienced players got a taste of game-action, but also, got an advanced course in how ISU's baseball culture operates. The veterans that remained from the 2019 team had ample time to get newly-recruited Sycamores ingrained.
"Some of the position guys, even though they only played 14 games, they were calmer early in [this] season. I think those games last year were important to get in when it came to a comfort level," said Hannahs, who missed the UAB series due to a non-COVID-19-related medical reason.
So how is ISU winning on the field? In its usual way. They can pitch and ISU's defense — consistently among the MVC's best for at least a decade — continues to shine.
ISU leads the MVC with a .976 fielding percentage, six points better than league average and three points better than runner-up Southern Illinois. Nearly all of ISU errors have been confined to infielders like third baseman Diego Gines, shortstop Jordan Schaffer and second baseman Josue Urdenata who get the lion's share of the fielding chances. Outside of that trio, ISU only has two errors among anyone else on the team.
Pitching-wise? There's been a mix of veteran help to go along with new contributors. Veteran Geremy Guerrero, most recently the MVC Pitcher of the Week, was formerly a reliever and spot starter for the Sycamores. He's entered the regular rotation this season and has thrived. He has a 1.14 ERA and has only walked six batters in 117 faced.
"With this COVID year, we were granted another year as seniors, and I didn't want to waste it," Guerrero stated. "I went about my business before I got [back on campus], worked with our new pitching coach, Pascal Paul, and fine tuning what I was OK at in the past to good or great. That was a priority of mine."
Joining Guerrero in the rotation are Javin Drake (3.86) and Connor Cline (3.92). Drake is a Western Illinois transfer, Kline didn't pitch in 2019 due to injury. The bullpen has been bolstered by new closer Connor Fenlong, who hasn't given up a run in 12 1/3 innings of work.
"They can throw multiple pitches and locate in the zone in any count. It's hard when a pitcher can land three pitches in the zone at any time," Wright said.
Offensively? ISU is middle of the pack in the MVC. Catcher Max Wright (.339, 4 HR) brings the veteran presence. Urdaneta (.338) hits leadoff and Gines (.304) bats in the fifth or sixth spot in the order.
ISU have been road warriors and they have embraced their lot, but Hannahs admitted that the weekend break ISU has was a necessary one. ISU did try to keep its options open if a team needed to schedule a series on short notice due to a COVID-19 cancellation, but that didn't pan out.
"Normally, I'd say [a break] is a bad thing, but this year? It's a good thing. Being on the road is great. The bus is great, but at some point, a little bit of fatigue comes in. These guys are still writing papers, going to class, and still have a lot going on in addition to baseball. To sit around all weekend, catch a breath, make-up some tests, get back in-line with our classes? It's a good thing," Hannahs said.
Not that ISU will be staying off the bus forever. Weekend trips to Saint Louis and Illinois State are in-store for the next two weekends.
"The travel is tough, but this program always plays a lot on the road and it's extra motivation and a sense of pride. We like going in someone else's ballpark and taking it to them. It puts a chip on your shoulder," Wright said.
