ISU baseball takes game one over Missouri State

Indiana State baseball had a good day in Springfield, Mo. — and that alone is newsworthy in most years.
More important is that ISU was able to keep pace in the Missouri Valley Conference and maintain its status as a NCAA regional at-large team. ISU defeated Missouri State 7-2 in the opening game of a doubleheader at Missouri State's Hammonds Field.
The second game of the doubleheader was tied at 3 in the eighth inning. The game had to be stopped due to a scheduling conflict with the primary tenant at Hammons Field — the Double-A Springfield Cardinals — who have priority over Missouri State and who had a night game to play.
The twinbill will be resumed at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The scheduled Saturday game will begin 40 minutes after the resumed game ends.
ISU rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim the opener of the series after scoring two in the third, one in the sixth and adding three insurance runs in the ninth.
The Sycamores jumped out to an early lead in the second when Mike Sears drove in Josue Urdaneta with a single to left. Missouri State answered with a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the inning from Mason Hill and Jaden Rolffs to take the lead.
Infielder Miguel Rivera drove in his 11th and 12th RBIs of the season in the top of the third and the Sycamores would not look back. Mitch Barrow tallied an RBI single in the sixth before MSU walked the bases loaded to start the ninth. Max Wright drove in two runs with a ball to right before Urdaneta picked up a walk to plate the seventh run of the game.
Geremy Guerrero improved to 8-1 on the year after going seven complete innings. The southpaw retired five Bears on punchouts while walking just two. Both runs charged to Guerrero came via the long ball.
Right-hander Connor Fenlong picked up his fifth save of the year after entering in the eighth. He struck out two and issued one walk while holding the Bears scoreless.
Rivera and Wright each tallied a pair of hits and two RBI in the victory.
With the win, the Sycamores improved to 22-11 on the season and 9-4 in Missouri Valley Conference action while MSU fell to 14-17 overall and 5-8 in MVC play.
In the second contest, the Sycamores tallied three runs in the top on three walks and two base hits to take the first lead of the game. Ellison Hanna II, Miguel Rivera and Urdaneta each drew walks before Sean Ross singled to right field to plate the first run. Freshman Grant Magill picked up two RBIs with a single down the line in right.
The Bears answered back with a two-run home run in the fifth from Hull — his second homer of the day.
Missouri State opened the sixth with back-to-back infield singles behind the mound before both runners were able to move into scoring position on a wild pitch. Fenlong would pick up a strikeout before intentionally walking the bases loaded to setup a force at any bag. Fenlong would go on to induce a pair of popups to end the threat and hold MSU scoreless.
MSU led off the seventh with Ben Whetstone chopping a ball off the first-base bag that sailed down the line for a double. He would move to third on a single to the gap in right before coming home a batter later on a sacrifice fly. Fenlong would get a flyout and a ground ball to end the inning.
Tyler Grauer made the start for the Sycamores, going five complete innings with a no decision. The lefty struck out four and allowed two runs on seven hits.
