ISU baseball sweeps Memphis

Sean Ross doubled twice and Joey Hurth struck out five Memphis hitters over the final three innings as Indiana State topped the visiting Tigers 3-1 on Sunday at Bob Warn Field.
Indiana State (13-7) played small ball throughout the contest as the Sycamores completed the shortened weekend sweep over Memphis (12-8). The Sycamores utilized nine hits, including the pair of Ross doubles, as well as a trio of stolen bases to spark the offense in the game.
Defensively, Jake Ridgway carried a perfect game through four innings and a no-hitter through five before turning the contest over to the ISU bullpen. The trio of Jack Parisi, Connor Fenlong, and Hurth (3-1) limited Memphis to just one run on one hit while striking out six to complete the win.
Ross drove in the first Indiana State run of the game with a RBI double in the top of the sixth inning, while adding a double in the second frame to highlight the ISU offense. Jordan Schaffer added a sacrifice fly in the seventh, while Grant Magill provided the insurance run with a RBI single in the eighth as the Sycamores improved to 6-1 at home in the 2022 season.
Diego Gines, Ross, Magill, and Seth Gergely all posted multi-hit games for ISU in the win. Ross, Magill, and Gergely also added stolen bases.
Ridgway went the first 5.1 innings in the no-decision on the mound. The redshirt senior allowed one run on one hit, while walking two and striking out three. Parisi and Fenlong combined to go an inning on the mound before turning the ball over to Hurth with two outs in the seventh.
From there, the sophomore right-hander struck out the first four batters he faced and added a game-clinching strikeout in the ninth to pick up his third win of the season.
Chris Swanberg and Austin Baskin connected on both Memphis singles in the game, while Ben Brooks drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth scoring Swanberg for the lone Tiger run.
Dalton Fowler went the first 5 1/3 innings allowing four hits and one run while striking out two in the no-decision. Blake Wimberley (1-2) took the loss in relief allowing five hits and two runs over 2 1/3 innings, while Logan Rushing closed out the game on the mound for the Tigers.
ISU is next scheduled to host once-beaten Purdue on Wednesday before it begins Missouri Valley Conference action with a three-game home series against Illinois State starting Friday.
