The outcome of baseball games is usually determined by small margins and right now? Just about every one of them seems to be going against the Indiana State baseball team.
The Sycamores led for nearly the entire game in their Missouri Valley Conference weekend series opener against Missouri State on Friday afternoon at Bob Warn Field, but a collapse in the ninth inning led to a 7-6 loss to the Bears that cast a pall over the day.
Trying to fight through the perception that things aren't going your way isn't easy for any team to shake off. That's what the Sycamores are going through at present.
"It's hard. Nobody is going to cut you any slack. In terms of turning things? Anyone can hit a fifth jumper in a row when you're on a run, but when you're not on a run, someone has to step up. The ability to break the momentum of the other team is something we're searching for right now," ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.
It was ISU's third-straight loss, the longest skid of the season. While the bullpen's inability to hold on to a two-run lead in the ninth sticks out? There are other factors involved too.
Though there are other factors, the bullpen has struggled, especially in April. The three earned runs the bullpen gave on Friday raised the bullpen's season ERA to 5.78. The eighth inning (27) and ninth inning (26) are the innings where ISU has given up its second and third-highest run totals. Those 53 runs represent 27.3% of the entire season total the Sycamores have conceded.
"I don't think it's always a confidence thing. I think at some point, you have to go out there and prove you belong. That's the missing part in this," Hannahs said.
"You can't expect good things to happen, you have to make them happen to you. You've got guys out there coming out late hoping to make pitches as opposed to a guy knowing he's going to be get after hitters and make some pitches to give his team a chance to win," Hannahs continued.
However, the bullpen is just a function of the situation it is placed in. On Friday, there were other issues.
Starting pitcher Matt Jachec had a workmanlike effort, throwing 104 pitches in seven-plus innings of work, but after being the MVC's best starting pitcher through mid-April, he's had two straight middling outings. On Friday, he gave up four earned runs in seven innings and the Bears had 11 hits against him.
Jachec did admirably pitch out of trouble on multiple occasions, ISU turned two of its three double plays with Jachec on the mound, but Missouri State was able to maintain a rhythm at the plate throughout. ISU did not retire the Bears in order at all in the game.
"I thought he came out and was a little bit passive around the plate. When he started attacking with his fastball in and out, particularly in, things turned for him. He competed and battled," Hannahs said.
ISU's offense is top-ranked in the MVC with a .312 batting average, but the bats weren't freed of complicity either. Of ISU's 13 hits, 10 came in the first four innings. Once Missouri State turned to its bullpen, the tap was shut off in terms of run production.
"They went to the pen and we didn't do much against [Riyan] Rodriguez and [Trey] Ziegenbein. They did a good job. They made pitches and located. The reality of today is they came in from the pen and executed and we struggled to do that," Hannahs said.
Then again? In a Friday game featuring both teams' pitching aces, six runs and 13 hits should be enough to suffice, but ISU was constantly under pressure from Missouri State's offense.
The tone was set during Missouri State's first three at-bats, a pair of singles and a two-run double by Mason Greer that made it 2-0. ISU responded with its own run in the bottom of the first as Jordan Schaffer scored on a groundout.
ISU (21-12, 6-4) tied the game in the second via a run-scoring Diego Gines double and the Sycamores took a 4-2 lead in the third on the strength of a four-hit inning, with a RBI single by Aaron Beck and a run-scoring groundout by Keegan Watson providing the runs.
When ISU took a 6-2 lead in the fourth — Grant Magill and Josue Urdaneta had RBI singles — it seemed the Sycamores might never stop scoring.
Missouri State relievers Riyan Rodriguez and Trey Ziegenbein shut the door, though, while the Bears never failed to threaten.
A home run by Drake Baldwin made it 6-3 in the fifth and the Bears (20-18, 4-6) had runners in scoring position in every remaining inning. The Bears scratched another run in the eighth after Jachec hit the leadoff batter. Relief pitcher Joey Hurth allowed a single and then a RBI groundout by Cam Cratic.
It all fell apart in the ninth as Hurth was stretched to try to get a two-inning save. Spencer Nivens led off with a single and Baldwin followed with a double. Nivens scored on a Hurth wild pitch to make it 6-5 and Hurth was pulled for Jack Parisi.
Parisi struggled with control. He walked Grant Wood, the first batter he faced, to load the bases. After Parisi struck out Dakota Kotowski looking, Mason Hull came through for Missouri State with a single to right-center to tie the game. With the bases still loaded, Parisi walked Walker Jenkins and the Bears had a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
ISU is scheduled to play on Saturday, but the game will start one hour earlier at 1 p.m. as heavy rain is anticipated in the late afternoon.
