Sycamores' baseball season ends

Indiana State’s baseball season came to an end Friday afternoon at Hammons Field as the Sycamores fell to No. 1-seeded Southern Illinois 8-2 in an elimination game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
Coach Mitch Hannahs' Sycamores wrapped up their season with a 26-22-1 overall record, while Southern Illinois improved to 41-15. Southern will advance to play Saturday for the right to play for the conference championship Sunday afternoon.
The Salukis jumped ahead with a three-run top of the third inning as Nick Hagedorn and J.T. Weber each homered to pace the SIU offense in the win. The Sycamores attempted to mount several rallies down the stretch. But ISU was unable to crack the SIU defense, leaving the bases loaded in the sixth and hitting into a double play in the seventh.
Seth Gergely connected on a pair of doubles and drove in both ISU runs, while Aaron Beck added two hits in his final game in the Sycamore Blue & White. Randall Diaz added a two-hit game and Jordan Schaffer doubled, while Keegan Watson, Parker Stinson and Joe Kido also hit safely in the loss.
Luke Patzner (3-4) took the pitching loss after going the first four innings. The redshirt sophomore surrendered nine hits and five runs while striking out three batters. Connor Fenlong added 4.0 innings in relief, while Jake Ridgway worked a perfect ninth inning in his final ISU appearance.
Four Salukis posted multi-hit games. In addition to the home runs, Weber, Pier-Oliver Boucher and Evan Martin all doubled for SIU.
Noah Farmer (7-1) pitched the first 5.2 innings in taking the win as the senior right-hander allowed eight hits and two runs while striking out three. Trey McDaniel went the final 3.1 innings, allowing two hits to take the save.
Indiana State finished with the 46th 20-plus-win season in program history.
The Sycamores have won at least 20 games in 12 of the last 13 seasons. The lone exception came in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
ISU has also finished with a winning record in 13 consecutive seasons dating back to 2008.
Also, Indiana State has won at least one MVC tournament game since 2014.
Friday’s contest marked the final time Schaffer, Ridgway, Beck, Jack Parisi, Raine Richter and Sean Ross put on the Sycamore colors in their collegiate career.
