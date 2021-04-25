Indiana State's baseball team has put itself in a position this season where adversity wasn't something it has had to overcome much, but that changed in a weekend trip to the Missouri Valley Conference's most distant and toughest venue — Dallas Baptist.
The Patriots, perennial contenders in the league, took the first three games of the series, knocking the Sycamores down a peg, but ISU recovered on Sunday to earn a much-needed 7-5 victory.
Still, the Patriots won three of four and took first place ahead of the Sycamores. For ISU, it's the first series it has lost since its opening series of the season against Pittsburgh.
ISU's RPI was 22nd when this report was written, so it didn't take a big hit in that department — in fact, ISU's RPI went up slightly for having played DBU — but some of the Sycamores' other resume strengths were diminished a tad. ISU fell to 4-4 against Quadrant 2 level opponents (those ranked 51-100 in RPI), though DBU (RPI: 85) was pulled into Quad 2 by virtue of playing ISU in the first place.
A five-run ninth inning was the difference in Sunday's win at Horner Ballpark. Senior Mitch Barrow played the hero in the top of the ninth as he came to the plate as a pinch-hitter with one out on the scoreboard. Barrow, a left-handed batter, powered a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right field to tie the game at three runs.
ISU (21-11, 8-4) carried the momentum forward as Jordan Schaffer sent a bloop single to left and Aaron Beck doubled down the line in left to put two runners in scoring position with one out. The Patriots elected to load the bases after intentionally walking Max Wright but that move would come back to bite DBU as Luke Trahan hit Ellison Hanna II to walk in the go-ahead run.
Trahan would walk Brian Fuentes to plate another run before a wild pitch allowed Wright to score from third. Josue Urdaneta singled up the middle to score the fifth run of the inning but a rundown between third and home would end the rally.
Dallas Baptist (22-10, 7-1) did not go away easily as Andres Sosa led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk before Cole Moore sent a ball over the wall in left to pull the Pats within two runs at 7-5. With a 3-2 count, Connor Fenlong would get the first out of the inning on a swinging strikeout before rolling a ground ball back to the mound and eventually a fly ball to right to end the game.
On Saturday, ISU fell 6-5 in a scheduled seven-inning opening game of its twinbill and then lost 9-0 in the nine-inning nightcap. ISU rallied from a 6-0 deficit in the opener, but fell just short.
Late Friday, ISU lost 8-5 as the Patriots slugged four home runs.
ISU returns home to host Bradley in a four-game series starting with a 3 p.m. game on Friday at Bob Warn Field. The Braves are 6-5 in the MVC and took three of four against Southern Illinois in a series that concluded on April 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.