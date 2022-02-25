ISU baseball routs Merrimack behind Parisi, Schaffer

Jack Parisi pitched six strong innings and Jordan Schaffer and Sean Ross both homered Friday as Indiana State defeated Merrimack 14-2 in college baseball in Florida.
Parisi struck out 13 and allowed five hits and two runs for the Sycamores, with Lane Miller and Will Goebel finishing the game.
ISU trailed 1-0 after the top of the first inning, but Schaffer led off the bottom of that frame with his homer and the Sycamores never trailed again.
Ross hit his homer, a three-run blast, in the bottom of the seventh as ISU had 17 hits for the day.
Diego Gines led the way with a 4-for-6 performance that included three runs and two RBI. Parker Stinson drove in four runs with two singles, Josue Urdaneta also scored three times and Grant Magill went 3 for 4.
Now 3-2 for the season, the Sycamores go to Fort Myers the next two days for single games against Minnesota.
