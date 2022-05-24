ISU baseball pushed back to Wednesday

Indiana State's baseball team will have to wait a day to see if it can advance to the double-elimination portion of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Inclement weather caused ISU's play-in game against Valparaiso to be be delayed to 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The winner of the ISU-Valparaiso game advances to play Southern Illinois in the double-elimination portion of the tournament at Hammons Field, home field of Missouri State. The loser goes home.
Rain wreaked havoc on the MVC Tournament schedule. The first play-in game between Illinois State and Missouri State was delayed twice ... beyond the point where the ISU-Valparaiso game could be started.
If ISU wins? It will play again right away. The game against SIU for the winner of the play-in is scheduled directly after the morning play-in game is completed.
