Based on the honors that Indiana State's baseball program received from the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday, you might think the Sycamores' participation in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Southern Illinois — ISU begins its adventure at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday — might be a formality on their way to a NCAA regional bid.
Geremy Guerrero was named the MVC Pitcher of the Year. Left fielder Aaron Beck was named MVC Newcomer of the Year. Shortstop Jordan Schaffer, catcher Max Wright and closer Connor Fenlong also received All-MVC first team honors. ISU finished second in a good year for the league — the MVC is ranked seventh among the Division I conferences.
Yet, the Sycamores on a knife's edge as far as an at-large bid for what would be a fourth NCAA regional appearance in the last 10 years.
ISU's margin for error to make the NCAA field dissipated in a two-week stretch in which the Sycamores finished 3-5. A home series loss to Southern Illinois hurt, though the Salukis finished third in the league and possess an impressive lineup. Perhaps more damaging was a series split at Evansville last week.
ISU's RPI is 37 at press time. In many years, that would be good enough to get in, but with the COVID-19 pandemic scrambling schedules — the Big Ten, for example, played no non-conference games at all, while the Southeastern Conference played a normal season — the unknowns as far as at-large selection is concerned are numerous.
The two college baseball publications that make NCAA regional projections — Baseball America and d1baseball.com — had a split decision in their projected fields of 64. ISU was left out of Baseball America's projection on Tuesday night as the last team left out. ISU was one of d1baseball.com's last teams in. Any upset turbulence elsewhere in Division I, or, any Sycamores' slippage in Carbondale and the NCAA regional bid is in serious jeopardy.
ISU coach Mitch Hannahs believes the Sycamores can't leave anything to chance at SIU's Itchy Jones Field this week.
"There's never any comfort. In '19, we felt we had to make it at least to the championship. I think that's always kind of the deal. In a two-bid league, you have to make it to the championship. You don't want to leave it for someone else to decide your fate. That's when it's really unsettling and in this year of unknowns? The best case scenario is to win the thing," Hannahs said.
ISU (27-17) won't know it's opponent until late Tuesday. The MVC played its single-elimination play-in round on Tuesday. The Sycamores are the No. 2 seed, so they get the best-seeded team that advanced from Tuesday's pair of games. On paper, that's No. 5 Missouri State, but the Bears finished against No. 8 Valparaiso until after the Tribune-Star's press time.
The eternal question in any conference tournament is how to set up the pitching? Every team plans, but many plans are left in the trash can, mostly by the fate on the field, but also off of it if weather delays affect the timing of the games.
For ISU, it's plan would seem to be straightforward. Guerrero won Pitcher of the Year thanks to his consistency in Friday starts against other aces in the league. Pitching on Wednesday also theoretically makes Guerrero available for a second stint on Saturday.
On the other hand, ISU won't be facing an opponent's ace on Wednesday. So the temptation to gamble and save Guerrero is there too. Complicating matters is that none of ISU's starters outside of Guerrero have been consistent of late.
"You have to stay in the winner's bracket. We were fortunate in 2019 to go to the loser's bracket and win it — that's a rarity. Geremy has been great for us because we can go into any series up 1-0. That's a good feeling," Hannahs said. "I can't say how we'll wind up. We'll see how Tuesday unfolds."
"If we throw Geremy on Wednesday, we know most likely, regardless of pitch count, he has the kind of arm that has a chance to come back Saturday and give you something. That's one thing in favor of starting him game one. We do have to look at matchups and how the park is playing. So far? It's playing small," Hannahs added.
"The million dollar question is always how you set up your pitching. There's no right or wrong, but all I know is you kick yourself if you don't play your best guy and end up in the loser's bracket. That's what we're grappling with," Hannahs continued. "On the flip side? You feel you have to gamble a little too to give yourself a chance to win the tournament."
Offensively, ISU has been relying on its vets. Schaffer was 10-for-18 with a home run and 5 RBI at Evansville last weekend. Wright was 6-for-17 with 8 RBI. Both had also played stellar defense.
"Typically, I'm notorious for pushing our older guys extremely hard. I push them hard and I'm proud of how they've responded and what they've given us," said Hannahs on Schaffer and Wright.
Beck has been excellent since he became a starter at the beginning of the MVC season. He currently has a 10-game hit streak.
"The one thing with all of these guys has been their consistency in preparation and consistency in performance. At the end of the day, whenever you have guys who won specialty awards, their preparation has beenc consistent," Hannahs said.
ISU may not have the momentum it wanted, but Hannahs tried to put that in perspective.
"You'd like to have come in winning a few series instead of losing one and splitting one, but at this point of the season? None of that really matters. You have to convince the young guys to hit the reset button. The toughest thing in the tournament is to stay loose and play to your ability level," Hannahs said.
Apart from ISU, Mitch Hannahs had something to celebrate as his son, Kaleb, was named the MVC Freshman of the Year after the West Vigo grad hit .304 with 20 RBI. Kaleb Hannahs enters the MVC riding a 16-game on-base streak.
Dad is proud.
"It means a lot. Being around it, you know how tough it is to step into this league and perform. I'm really happy for him," the elder Hannahs said.
All MVC Tournament games will be webstreamed on the ESPN+ service.
MVC Tournament
Tuesday
Game 1 — No. 6 Illinois State (22-32) vs. No. 7 Evansville (28-26)
Game 2 — No. 5 Missouri State (20-22) vs. No. 8 Valparaiso (14-33)
Wednesday
Game 3 — No. 1 Dallas Baptist (33-15) vs. lowest-seeded Tuesday survivor, Noon
Game 4 — No. 2 Indiana State (27-17) vs. highest-seeded Tuesday survivor, 3:30 p.m.
Game 5 — No. 3 Southern Illinois (38-18) vs. No. 4 Bradley (20-20), 8 p.m.
Thursday
Game 6 — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, Noon.
Game 7 — Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 5, 3:30 p.m.
Game 8 — Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 9 — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, Noon
Game 10 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game, 3:30 p.m.
Game 11 — Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Game 12 — Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13* — Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12, 8 p.m.
* If necessary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.