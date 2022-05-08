ISU baseball loses two of three at Bradley

Carson Husmann's three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning proved to be the difference in Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference series finale as Indiana State fell to host Bradley 5-3 at Dozer Park.
After Friday's game was rained out, ISU won 8-5 in 12 innings in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader but lost 4-3 in the second game.
On Sunday, every time Indiana State scored, Bradley had a reponse.
Parker Stinson scored two runs for the Sycamores, while Josue Urdaneta broke up Bradley starter Nick King's no-hit bit in the top of the seventh inning with a RBI single to give Indiana State a 2-1 lead. Husmann's homer in the bottom of the inning put the Braves ahead to stay.
Luke Patzner took the loss in a strong outing as the redshirt sophomore went 6.2 innings allowing nine hits and four runs, while striking out a career-high 11. Raine Richter went the final 1.1 innings for the Sycamores picking up a pair of strikeouts.
Now 23-16, 8-7 in the MVC, Indiana State plays Tuesday at Vanderbilt. Bradley is 16-25 and 7-8.
On Saturday, Luis Hernandez had a two-run homer and three doubles for the day while Matt Jachec and Jack Parisi combined for a single-game strikeout record of 18 in the first game.
Hernandez had three hits including a homer and Jordan Schaffer, Urdaneta and Sean Ross had two hits each. Ross had three RBI, including the last two in the top of the 12th.
In the second game, an eighth-inning ground-rule double by Keaton Rice and Husmann's sacrifice fly broke a 3-3 tie.
Hernandez had two doubles and Randall Diaz also had two hits for ISU.
