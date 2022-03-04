ISU baseball loses to East Carolina

A pair of East Carolina bunt RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth inning spoiled strong pitching by Matt Jachec and Joey Hurth in Friday night’s opener as Indiana State’s baseball team fell to the host Pirates 5-4 in the LeClair Classic.
The Sycamores (5-3) and Pirates were tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth in a back-and-forth contest at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Friday night. The Pirates loaded the bases against ISU starter Matt Jachec (2-1) with one out in the inning before Ryder Giles and Zach Agnos both dropped down squeeze bunt singles to put East Carolina (4-5) ahead 5-3.
The Sycamores brought the game back to within one with a Sean Ross infield single scoring Jordan Schaffer in the top of the seventh inning. However, Indiana State was unable to keep the rally going leaving Diego Gines and Daunte Majors stranded in scoring position over the final three innings in falling in their inaugural matchup against East Carolina.
Josue Urdaneta paced the Sycamores with his fifth multi-hit game of the season as the redshirt sophomore second baseman went 3-for-5 from the plate. Sean Ross, Luis Hernandez, and Randall Diaz all posted multi-hit games in the contest with Diaz connecting on his first home run with the Sycamores to open ISU’s scoring in the top of the third inning.
Jachec took his first loss of the 2022 season as the redshirt sophomore went 5.2 innings allowing eight hits and five runs (four earned), while striking out four. Jachec also walked his first two batters of the 2022 campaign.
in the loss. Joey Hurth closed out the contest allowing one hit over the final 2.1 innings while striking out three.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Carter Cunningham both connected on two hits apiece as the Pirates recorded nine hits against the Indiana State pitching staff in the win. Jenkins-Cowart and Justin Wilcoxen both recorded doubles for the Pirates.
C.J. Mayhue (2-0) took the win as East Carolina utilized five pitchers Friday night. Mayhue went 1.2 innings allowing one run in support of starter Jack Kuchmaner. Skylar Brooks (S, 2) went the final two innings in picking up his second save.
