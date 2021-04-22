ISU baseball heads to Big D for important MVC series

Indiana State has had some big series this season, but none will be bigger than the one it plays at Horner Ballpark in Dallas starting on Friday.
The Sycamores travel to the Lone Star State to play a four-game series against Dallas Baptist.
The Sycamores open the series Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET before playing a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. with game three following soon after. The teams will wrap up the series on Sunday at 2 p.m.
ISU (20-8) is ranked 21st in the D1baseball.com poll and 24th in the college baseball coaches' poll. ISU has split a series at No. 5 Tennessee earlier in the season, won several games in Florida against teams ranked respectable in the RPI, and the Sycamores are off to a 7-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Dallas Baptist is 4-0 in the MVC. The Patriots are perennial contenders in the MVC. Both ISU and DBU claim four conference wins against strugglers Valparaiso, so the weekend series will give a much better indication of which team is more legitimate.
ISU has won eight of its last 10 games and brings elite-level starting pitching to bear with Friday starter Geremy Guerrero (7-0, 1.11, 67 strikeouts, nine walks) and Connor Cline (4-0, 2.94) scheduled to start the first two contests.
The ISU pitching staff has been strong this season, combining for a 3.64 team ERA which ranks 31st-best nationally and tops in the MVC. As a team, ISU also ranks 11th with 2.79 walks allowed per nine innings; 16th with a 3.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 17th nationally with a 1.21 WHIP. Four Sycamores who have pitched at least an inning have ERA’s under 4.00 through 28 games led by Connor Fenlong who holds a 0.51 ERA in 17.2 innings.
Guerrero has held opponents to a .154 average against. Overall, Guerrero ranks first in the MVC and eighth nationally in ERA (1.11) as well as tops in the MVC in wins, complete games, strikeout-to-walk ratio, hits per nine and walks per nine. He ranks second in the league in strikeouts.
ISU's offense cranked up against the Valparaiso pitching staff, none more so than left fielder Aaron Beck.
The Evansville native earned MVC Player of the Week and NCBWA National Player of the Week honors. In four starts, Beck went 12-for-14, recording three or more hits in three games while going 2-for-2 with a walk in the finale. The left-handed hitter finished a home run short of the cycle during a 5-0 series-opening win.
Dallas Baptist (19-9 overall) is coming off a 1-2 series loss to Air Force. DBU is led by River Town at the plate with a .374 batting average in 28 starts. Jackson Glenn (.355) and Jace Grady (.349) also provide strong bats in the order. Dominic Hamel is 6-1 with a 2.45 ERA in eight starts on the mound. As a team, Dallas Baptist holds a 4.03 ERA and a .973 fielding percent.
The Patriots are 3-1 against Power Five schools this season, having beaten Missouri twice and Oklahoma once.
All four games will be available on the Patriot Broadcast Network free-of-charge. The series will also be available on WIBQ 1230 AM in the Wabash Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.