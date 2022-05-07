ISU baseball gets three in 12th to take Game 1 at Bradley

Indiana State and Bradley went six straight innings in the middle of the game with neither team scoring until the Sycamores got three runs in the top of the 12th and held on the beat the Braves 8-5 in the opener of a Missouri Valley Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday evening.
The second game was still being played late Saturday night.
The final three ISU runs in Game 1 came on a Randall Diaz sacrifice fly and a two-run single by Sean Ross.
Luis Hernandez hit the Sycamores' only home run, belting a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Reliever Jack Parisi (4-2) held Bradley to one single in a scoreless bottom of the 12th to pick up the victory.
Some leading offensive producers for Indiana State were Hernandez (3 for 6 with a double, homer and two runs batted in), Jordan Schaffer (2 for 4 with two runs), Ross (2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs) and Josue Urdaneta (2 for 5 with a double and two runs).
The same teams will close their series with a single game at 3 p.m. Sunday at Dozer Park.
