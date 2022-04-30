ISU baseball falls to Missouri State 11-4

When things aren't going well? How does a team get out of it?
In Indiana State's case? It prides itself on the winning culture it has developed during Mitch Hannahs' tenure as coach. The principles of that culture are being tested in what is now a four-game losing streak as the Sycamores fell 11-4 to Missouri State on Saturday at Bob Warn Field.
The principles are being tested, but they're not being abandoned. That's the message that's coming from the ISU dugout.
"You trust your training in these times. When you're struggling, if you don't trust the months you spent training and you don't stay within the fundamentals, you try to do too much. I felt that's what's happening with us a little bit," ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said. "This too will pass, but you have to keep battling in the middle of it."
ISU shortstop Jordan Schaffer said the Sycamores need to remain calm and ride out the troubles.
"We have to stay together. We brought us so much success was playing well as a whole unit. We have to take a deep breath, relax, and remember what brought us success in the first place. We have to get back to fundamentals and come back together as a team and keep fighting for the remainder of the season," Schaffer said.
The traits that have hurt the Sycamores during the losing streak came to the fore again — big innings being given up by the pitching staff and uneven production from the offense.
The latter bit might come off a bit odd given that ISU scored four runs on 11 hits, but those hits are coming in bunches. All of ISU's runs came in the third inning and so did nearly half of its base hits. Three home runs were hit in that third inning — Jordan Schaffer, Sean Ross and Randall Diaz each hit solo bombs — to put ISU up 4-0 early on.
Pitching-wise, Hannahs decided to start Connor Fenlong, who was ISU's closer in 2021, and who had not made a start in 2022. Fenlong was effective for the most part, striking out six in five innings of work, but Missouri State took maximum advantage of the one bad inning Fenlong had — the fifth — when it hit a grand slam to tie the game.
"It's a move we have to make. I was pleased with his start. We had him at 75 pitches and he ended up with 79. Give them credit. They came out in that inning and they were on it, but I thought he did a really good job," Hannahs said.
The problem for ISU is that its bullpen is in a collective slump and that proved fatal for the Sycamores in Missouri State's six-run seventh inning. Jared Spencer had pitched a clean sixth, but he gave up a double and a single to start the seventh and ISU turned to Jack Parisi.
In a sure sign that things are going wrong for the Sycamores, the Bears scored the winning run meekly, via a Parisi wild pitch, to take a 5-4 lead. Their inning after that was anything but meek for the hard-hitting Bears. Further damage was done via a bases-loaded walk and then Mason Hull cleared the bases with a double down the left field line to make it 9-4. The Bears would tack on another run to lead 10-4 after 11 Bears batted in the frame.
ISU had nothing in the tank to come back at the Bears. ISU went down on four pitches in the eighth inning in an extreme example.
The recent games have had the feel of everything going against the Sycamores. The Bears made several catches in the outfield off of hard-hit ISU balls, picking them off the grass where similar efforts by the Sycamores found the turf instead.
That said? There's no point in the team feeling sorry for itself.
"Sometimes, that's how the ball rolls. As a player, you have to understand and just keep doing what you're doing. I think you always get paid back for hard work and a calm mindset," Schaffer said.
"If you're hitting balls hard right at people and they're getting caught. You can feel sorry for yourself and keep thinking it will keep happening, but you have to realize you can't do anything about it. If you hit it hard, they'll fall eventually," Schaffer continued. "Same thing on the mound, you make a good pitch, they hit a duck-snort flare? There's nothing you can do about that. You just have to keep fighting,"
