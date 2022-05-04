ISU baseball falls on miserable night in Champaign

May roared in like a lion at Illinois Field on Tuesday. Indiana State's baseball team wasn't quite as fearsome.
The conditions were more suited to an early-season game than a late-season May mid-week game that it was. There was a constant mist, temperatures dropped into the 40s as the game went along, and there was a cold wind blowing into the field.
ISU just didn't enough for the Fighting Illini. Illinois won 6-3 on a night where ISU walked six batters and were quiet at the plate.
The two teams split their season series — ISU won 12-6 on April 19 — but the Sycamores' struggles in Champaign continued as ISU has not won at Illinois Field since 2007, a stretch of eight losses.
It was a mixed bag in almost every sense for the Sycamores. Starting pitcher Jake Ridgway wasn't bad, he allowed one earned run in 3 2/3 innings, but the relief wasn't behind him right away. Brennyn Cutts, who had shut down the Illini with three innings of shutout pitching in the April 19 meeting, was ineffective on Tuesday. He walked three Illini batters in the pivotal fifth inning. Hannahs elected to stretch Joey Hurth for 2 1/3 innings and he allowed one earned run in 2 1/3 innings.
"It was miserable out here tonight. There was a tight zone. We had to adapt to it out of the pen and we had a couple of guys who struggled to do that," ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said. "I didn't think we pitched terrible tonight, we got away with some pitches early because of the weather."
The pitching bright spot was Raine Richter, who missed part of the season due to bereavement. Richter retired all four Illini he faced and struck out two.
"Raine was really good. It was good to see because we need some guys to emerge to back there," Hannahs said.
ISU (22-14) wasn't convincing at the plate. On a difficult night for hitting, balls to the outfield died in the gale, ISU had the same amount of hits as Illinois did, but they weren't as impactful. ISU also struck out seven times. There was bad luck too, such a strongly-hit Grant Magill liner in the second that was caught at first base. Seth Gergely was doubled off second to end a promising early chance.
Conditions played a role in the offense. While it was still daylight, the field was bathed in bog-like precipitation. The lights almost exacerbated the effect, creating an eerie glow on the field.
"It wasn't happy with our output, but I think guys were having a hard time seeing the ball. It seemed like we were throwing fastballs and they were fouling them off like they weren't seeing the ball. I felt the same for our guys. We weren't picking it up early. As the lights took effect, we began to pick it up better," Hannahs said.
Illinois took a 1-0 lead after a leadoff double by Danny Doligale. He scored via a Jacob Campbell sacrifice fly. ISU tied the game in the second when Luis Hernandez, playing first base, singled home Keegan Watson.
The Sycamores led 2-1 in the third after a two-out double by Randall Diaz. That was followed by a Josue Urdaneta lined to left that was dropped by Campbell, allowing Diaz to score.
After that, though, it was Illinois' night. The Illini (23-19) tied the game in the fourth on a RBI single by Ryan Hampe after Campbell had doubled.
The game turned in the fifth inning. Cutts, who had entered in the fourth, walked three of the four batters he faced in the fifth. He was removed for Hurth, but a run-scoring fielder's choice, a two-run single by Cam McDonald and a RBI double by Kellen Sarver made it 6-2.
"We walked three guys and there was probably a double play we didn't turn that we should have turned," said Hannahs, referring to the fielder's choice where batter Justin Janas beat the throw to first base. "Then they got the four-spot. It was tough to swallow."
ISU's remaining run came after consecutive singles by Urdaneta and Watson. Urdaneta scored via a wild pitch.
ISU stays on the road as it begins a Missouri Valley Conference series at Bradley on Friday.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Schaffer ss 4-0-0-0, Diaz 3b 4-1-1-0, Urdaneta 2b 4-1-1-0, Watson dh 3-1-1-0, Ross rf 4-0-1-0, Gergely cf 3-0-0-0, Hernandez 1b 3-0-1-1, Magill c 4-0-0-0, Stinson lf 4-0-1-0. TOTALS 33-3-6-1.
ILLINOIS (AB-R-H-RBI) — Doligale cf 3-2-0-1, Comia 3b 2-0-0-0, Janas 1b 3-1-0-1, Kim pr 0-0-0-0, Glassey p 0-0-0-0, Green p 0-0-0-0, Campbell lf 2-2-1-1, McDonald rf 3-0-1-2, Sarver dh 4-0-1-1, Hampe c 4-0-1-1, Harding 2b 3-0-0-0, Hejza ss 1-1-1-0. TOTALS 25-6-6-6.
Indiana State=011=001=000=—=3
Illinois=100=140=00X=—=6
E — Campbell (4). DP — UI 1. LOB — ISU 6, UI 5. 2B — Diaz (12); Doligale (14), Campbell (10), Sarver (7). S — Hejza (8). SF — Campbell (2). CS — Hampe (1), Harding (2).
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Ridgway=3 2/3=4=2=1=1=1
Cutts (L, 2-2)=2/3=0=3=3=3=0
Hurth=2 1/3=2=1=1=2=2
Richter=1 1/3=0=0=0=0=2
Illinois=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Kutt (W, 2-2)=5=5=3=2=2=2
Wenninger=2=0=0=0=1=2
Glassey=1=1=0=0=0=2
Green=1=0=0=0=0=1
WP — Kutt (4), Wenninger 2 (7). HBP — by Ridgway (McDonald) by Hurth (Campbell). PB — Magill (11). T — 3:00. A — 297.
Next — ISU (22-14) plays at Bradley and Illinois (23-19) hosts Miami of Ohio on Friday.
