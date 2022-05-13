ISU baseball drops Game 1 in series at SIU

Southern Illinois pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the first game of the weekend Missouri Valley Conference baseball series as Indiana State fell 5-3 to the host Salukis on Friday evening at Itchy Jones Stadium.
The Sycamores (23-18, 8-8 MVC) mounted a ninth-inning rally as Randall Diaz singled and Keegan Watson was hit by a pitch, but SIU right-hander Matthew Steidl (5-2) was able to retire the final out to secure the Saluki (36-13, 12-4 MVC) win.
Seth Gergely, Luis Hernandez and Randall Diaz posted multi-hit games for Indiana State as the Sycamores connected on 10 hits in the loss. Josue Urdaneta added an RBI walk while connecting on a single, while Aaron Beck, Grant Magill, and Tyler Nelson also hit safely in the ballgame.
Matt Jachec (7-2) went 6.0+ innings in taking the loss Friday afternoon. The redshirt sophomore allowed 12 hits and five runs (four earned), while striking out two. Jack Parisi entered in the seventh inning and got the double play and strikeout to end the Southern Illinois rally on his way to closing out the Sycamores on the mound on Friday.
Pier Olivier-Boucher and Cody Cleveland both doubled and Nick Hagedorn went 3 for 3 from the plate as SIU connected on 12 hits. Kaeber Rog also added a multi-hit game in the win.
Steidl went the final 5.2 innings in scoreless relief in picking up his fifth win of the season for the Salukis. The right-hander allowed four hits while striking out five. Tanner Lewis went the first 3.0 innings in the no-decision on the mound allowing two runs and five hits and four walks before coming out of the contest.
For ISU, Josue Urdaneta ran his team-leading hitting streak to six games with a hit in the top of the sixth, Luis Hernandez went 2 for 5 and Seth Gergely and Randall Diaz each went 2 for 4.
Defensively, Indiana State turned three double plays in a game for the third time in 2022, with the Sycamores equaling their mark set April 9 at Valparaiso and April 29 against Missouri State.
Indiana State and Southern Illinois will continue their weekend series at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday at Itchy Jones Stadium.
