ISU baseball beats Illinois, but it leaves a bad aftertaste

Perhaps like no other sport, baseball has a way of humbling a team when they least expect it.
Indiana State was cruising along with an 11-run lead entering the ninth inning at Bob Warn Field. Several starting players had already been taken out of the game by both teams.
It seemed the scenario that befell the Sycamores seven days earlier, when ISU was on the wrong end of a startling five-run, two-out rally in the ninth inning by Indiana in a shock loss, was far from likely.
Illinois had other ideas. The Fighting Illini put a scare into the Sycamores with a five-run ninth inning. ISU was forced to turn to closer Joey Hurth with the bases loaded. He ultimately put a stake in the heart of the Illinois comeback as ISU won 12-6, but the finish left a bitter taste in everyone's mouth.
"I'm not happy with this win. We won, but we need to have a new approach for the [conference] games," said ISU third baseman Randall Diaz, who was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.
Though the first eight innings were near flawless, ISU coach Mitch Hannahs was irritated in the wake of the Illinois comeback.
"The first eight innings we were pretty solid. In the ninth? It's part of our immaturity. The game is never over and you try to make guys understand that I don't care if it's a 12-1 or a 2-1 game, you expect the same guy to go to that mound every time, but our immaturity coming out in the ninth, walking guys and not getting outs. It's frustrating. We need to fix that right away," Hannahs said.
The stability for ISU began on the mound. Brennyn Cutts had his second consecutive strong mid-week outing, though it only lasted three innings this time. He allowed two hits in those frames and struck out three.
"We threw him three today because we plan to put him on the backside of the rotation in the Sunday start. That's why we limited his innings today," Hannahs said.
The ISU pitchers who followed him were just as good up until the ninth inning. Jake Ridgway allowed a home run, but also struck out three in two innings. Jared Spencer struck out three in two innings without surrendering a hit.
At the plate? There was no such buzzkill. ISU touched up Illinois pitching from the start.
The Sycamores had a lead four batters into the contest against Illinois starting pitcher Calvin Shepherd. Randall Diaz's sacrifice fly opened scoring after ISU loaded the bases with no outs.
It appeared Illinois (19-15) might escape further damage as Shepherd induced two outs and appeared to have a third out on a Keegan Watson groundout to second, but Illinois second baseman Brody Harding dropped the ball and Watson beat the throw to first to allow a run to score via an error.
Two more runs came in the third. Diaz hit a solo home run to left that just got over the glove of Illinois left fielder Jacob Campbell. Aaron Beck later scored on a groundout to make it 4-0.
Any doubt of the outcome was erased in ISU's five-run fifth inning. With one out, five Sycamores reached base in succession. The big blows were a RBI double by Sean Ross, a two-run double by Diaz and a run-scoring single to right by Beck. A Watson RBI single later in the inning gave ISU a 9-0 lead.
Besides Diaz, Josue Urdaneta was 3-for-5, Ross was 2-for-4, Beck was 2-for-2 and Grant Magill was 2-for-3 with two doubles in the 15-hit ISU attack.
Then came the ninth. Matt Gauer, who had pitched a scoreless eighth, but two walks and a single sandwiched around a fly out loaded the bases for Illinois pinch hitter Taylor Jackson. He hit a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for a grand slam. ISU led 12-5.
Hannahs was displeased with Gauer's ninth-inning approach.
"Matt Gauer was good in his first inning, but he has to learn to come in the dugout and stay in the game. Right now, he can't do that. He kind of departs from the game and then he has to go back out there and try to lock himself back in. That's maturity and that will get better," Hannahs said.
Still with a big lead, ISU turned to Jack Parisi, but he also struggled. He gave up a solo home run to Camden Janik on the second pitch he threw. After a strikeout, Parisi walked two more batters.
Hannahs was forced to turn to Hurth, which was not in the plans for ISU entering the inning with an 11-run lead. Hurth walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but then ended the contest with a strikeout to end the Illini's six-game win streak.
ISU (20-9) next has a crucial Missouri Valley Conference home series starting on Friday. Evansville, which has played above expectation so far, coming off a sweep of Missouri State on the road, comes to town for the three-game set.
