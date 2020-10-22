ISU adds Purdue to 2020-21 men's schedule

Indiana State men's basketball coach Greg Lansing has announced the addition of Purdue back to his squad's 2020-21 schedule Thursday.
The game is scheduled for Dec. 12 inside Mackey Arena at West Lafayette. Game time, television designations and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
The Sycamores also have added a home game with the University of Indianapolis for Dec. 6. ISU’s previously scheduled matchup with Wyoming inside Hulman Center on Dec. 9 has been canceled.
Indiana State originally had the Boilermakers on the schedule prior to the NCAA changing the start date of the season due to COVID-19.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to play Purdue," Lansing said. "With the season being pushed back until Nov. 25, we thought we lost the game. We appreciate coach [Matt] Painter and coach [Elliot] Bloom for rescheduling in December.”
The Sycamores and Boilermakers will be facing each other for the first time in a regular-season game since 2010 when the two clubs hit the hardwood at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The series dates back to Feb. 7, 1902, when the Sycamores traveled to West Lafayette. Purdue beat Indiana State Normal School — as they were known then — by a 30-19 score.
The most memorable contest between the two universities occurred Nov. 27, 1977, inside Hulman Center. ISU, led by junior Larry Bird's 26 points and 17 rebounds, pummeled Purdue 91-63 in a game that was not near as close as the score indicated. Leroy Staley tallied 22 points and Harry Morgan added 18 in the blowout, while centers DeCarsta Webster and Richard Johnson took turns outplaying more heralded Purdue star Joe Barry Carroll.
The clubs had a rematch Nov. 27, 1978, when Bird (then a senior) and the Sycamores improved to 2-0 with a 63-53 win in Mackey Arena. That Indiana State team went on to a 33-1 record and a berth into the NCAA championship game against Michigan State. Against the Boilers, Bird led the way with 22 points and 15 boards while going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.
On Dec. 28, 2006, the Sycamores earned an 89-70 victory over Purdue inside Hulman Center as ISU's Marico Stinson went 4 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points. Adam Arnold came off the bench to score 13 points and pull down eight rebounds, while Gabe Moore had 18 points, including a 10-of-12 showing at the charity stripe.
Most recently, the two teams participated in an exhibition contest inside Mackey Arena on Oct. 28, 2017. The game was arranged to provide hurricane relief for organizations in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. Among current Sycamores, Tyreke Key scored eight points and led the way with seven rebounds in that contest.
The Sycamores and Greyhounds will meet for the first time since the 2017-18 season inside Hulman Center. ISU defeated UIndy 79-75 then behind 23 points from Jordan Barnes.
The Sycamores are scheduled to open their season Nov. 25 in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
