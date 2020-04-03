Although Indiana State was the third seed and Missouri State the sixth seed last month at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, the matchup wasn't the best possible one for the Sycamores.
ISU's disappointing first-round Arch Madness loss might have been a different story with one more inside player to battle the league's biggest frontline — a fact that didn't escape 6-foot-9, 225-pound Ndongo Ndaw before he announced his commitment to the Sycamores on Friday.
Ndaw comes to ISU from Butler (Kan.) Community College, where he started 18 games — mostly late in the season — for a team that finished 25-8. He is a native of Senegal.
"He's a big, long, athletic, physical interior player," said coach Kyle Fisher of the Grizzlies by telephone Friday night. "He's got great instincts and a knack for the ball . . . he was one of the better defenders and rebounders in the Jayhawk Conference."
Ndaw's statistics aren't dazzling — 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. But there's a reason for that, Fisher said.
"He had a knee injury and he was out the first semester," the coach said, "and when he came back he only played two or three minutes in a few games. It took awhile for him to get his rhythm, his feel and his motor back, but by the end of the year he was playing like an absolute man.
"He takes a lot of pride about the defensive end, and he's a great rim protector," Fisher continued. "He has good hands, great feet, he can catch and finish and he can make his free throws."
"I really love playing hard-nosed, giving whatever you've got," Ndaw said Friday.
Although he was also being recruited by Wyoming and Sam Houston State, Ndaw knew a little about Indiana State thanks to a friend of his.
"I had a friend [who at the time lived near Terre Haute] that I visited on the way to Butler [from his home in Maryland]," Ndaw said. "We want to campus, and I definitely liked it."
Talking with coach Greg Lansing helped seal the deal, the player added.
"The thing I like about the coach is that he's a really good person," Ndaw said. "He makes me laugh every time, and I definitely love that."
Fisher can attest that laughter is the way to Ndaw's heart.
"He has a love for the game and a love for defense that's infectious," the Butler coach said, "and he plays with passion in practice and in games."
The newest Sycamore has done his research about his new team, and thinks he may have helped against Missouri State.
"If I come and do what I have to do, maybe we can make it to the NCAA," he said.
