When one looks at Indiana State's quarterback question, the way one might interpret likely depends on who might be doing the telling.
ISU benched Anthony Thompson at halftime of its game at Eastern Kentucky last Saturday. Thompson started the first three games of the season.
He was replaced by Kurtis Wilderman, who did throw the winning touchdown pass in the Sycamores' dramatic 23-21 win, but who's second-half stats weren't much different from Thompson's game-to-game performance this season.
ISU coach Curt Mallory would not say publicly which quarterback would start on Saturday. He did say that both would play.
With Missouri Valley Football Conference play beginning on Saturday — and with the visit of arguably the MVFC's best team, No. 2 South Dakota State — is ISU's quarterback situation unsettled or unconventional?
"I've said all along we'd have to use both of them and they took equal reps in [Wednesday's] practice. If we have to use them both, we'll use them both. Right now? They're pretty even," Mallory said. "We're going to go with whomever gives us the better chance to win. If it's in the game and we're able to do some things with one guy or the other."
Style-wise, there's not much to separate the two. Though Thompson is thought of as the more mobile quarterback, he was restrained through ISU's first three games when it came to taking off out of the pocket. Wilderman isn't immobile.
Passing-wise, they're relatively even from an arm strength and accuracy standpoint. Thompson has completed 40 of 72 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. Wilderman completed 12 of 18 for 117 yards and one touchdown in one half against EKU.
Mallory said the specific SDSU matchup doesn't lend itself to one or the other. Their effectiveness will likely determine their playing time.
It is also likely ISU will employ its wildcat formation. With Michael Haupert out against EKU, tight end Zach Larkin ran out of it. If Haupert returns, it makes that wrinkle that much more dangerous. ISU has been showing the wildcat, or featuring it, alongside it's drop-back quarterbacks since 2019, so that's nothing new.
As for one of the drop-back quarterbacks? He's taking the situation as it comes.
"Preparation is about the same. It's a normal week for film. South Dakota State is really good, so we have to be focused on winning our one-on-one challenges," Wilderman said.
Oh yes, the Jackrabbits. They are really good, indeed.
The Jacks (2-0) are tops in the MVFC in scoring offense at 47 points and total offense at 513 yards per game. SDSU is equally adept at running (572 yards) as they are passing (454).
Pick your poison when it comes to the SDSU attack, but running back Pierre Strong is a good place to start. Strong, who has been playing since 2018, has averaged 124 yards per game and has three touchdowns.
SDSU uses Strong and other backs to move the sticks. The Jacks are top in the MVFC with a 57.1% third-down conversion rate.
SDSU lost quarterback Mark Gronowski after he led the Jacks to the FCS championship game in the spring, but was hurt playing in it. However, they simply plugged in Chris Oladokun and he's been devastating in his own right.
Oladokun has completed 30 of 42 passes for 395 yards and six touchdown passes. Receivers Jadon Janke and Tucker Kraft are among the MVFC's top 10 receivers in yards per game.
"We know what they're going to do. They're going to keep hitting us with him until we make a mistake. We have to be consistent and do it at a high level," ISU defensive end Inoke Moala said.
Defensively, SDSU has been a tad more vulnerable, conceding 329 yards per game, 16 more per game than ISU has. The Jacks are seventh in the MVFC in pass defense, however, the Jacks have averaged three sacks per contest.
SDSU will be a big challenge, but Mallory is thrilled that the MVFC season, tough though it is, has begun.
"It's great to be 2-1, we're in a good place, but you have to wipe the slate clean. This is when it matters. We're playing, in my opinion, the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. We're excited about the challenge. The price of poker goes up. Conference play is a blast," Mallory said.
• Vaccination update — Starting Jan. 1, all ISU students and employees will be expected to either show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly for COVID-19 through the spring semester, the university announced on Thursday. On Wednesday, Mallory was asked about ISU's vaccination rate.
"We're about 80%. I thought our training and medical staff did a great job on educating them to make a decision and that's how we've left it. We're a little more than what we were [preseason], but we're not far off of what we were," Mallory said.
The 80% percent rate is still short of the MVFC's stated goal of a 85% vaccination rate among the league's teams.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has seen cases surge to levels not seen since the previous wave in the early part of 2021. Though cases are very gradually beginning to drop, it is a challenging time to try to get more football players vaccinated, given that nearly all of the team's time is spent on the sport they're playing at the time. Add in classes, and it might be easy for something like vaccination to fall to the wayside.
However, both Mallory and players said that the athletic training staff and medical staff have been advising the team on these matters all along.
"They don't tell us you have to do this or that. We made a pact as a team to stay safe, to keep our masks and stay safe around other students," ISU wide receiver Phazione McClurge said.
Time — 1 p.m.
Place — Memorial Stadium.
Webstream — ESPN+.
Radio — WZJK-FM 105.5.
Series — SDSU leads 8-2.
Last game — ISU defeated Eastern Kentucky 23-21 on Sept. 18. SDSU beat Lindenwood 52-7 on Sept. 11.
Last meeting — SDSU won 42-23 in 2019.
Next — ISU travels to South Dakota and SDSU hosts Dixie State on Oct. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.