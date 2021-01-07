When Indiana State turned a four-point halftime deficit into a 30-27 lead within the first 45 seconds of the third period, the Sycamores appeared ready to take the first of two games on back-to-back evenings against Illinois State.
After that, however, the Redbirds rallied against the undermanned (underwomanned?) Sycamores and posted a 74-60 victory in Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball Thursday inside Hulman Center.
Senior forward Jamyra McChristine led Indiana State with a season-high 19 points — including a trio of hard-earned three-point plays in the second half — and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Sommer Pitzer added 16 points, matching her career high, with the help of 4-for-4 marksmanship from 3-point range.
“J [Jamyra] played really tough,” Indiana State coach Vicki Hall told the Tribune-Star afterward. “She did a great job of being able to score. We know she can do that. One of our problems has been keeping her on the floor because she continued to get in foul trouble. . . . She’s definitely a force to be reckoned with when she can stay in the game.
“Sommer, I thought she did a great job of trying to maintain the pace of the game and maintain her team, even through adverse situations. She had a great floor game.”
McChristine said she’s been gaining confidence of late, even though she’s been getting double-teamed often.
“I was trying to get open for my teammates,” she said of Thursday’s performance, adding that there may have been a touch of coincidence involved in helping her get fouled so frequently while making baskets.
On the down side, the Sycamores’ substitution rotation was unexpectedly altered after Caitlin Anderson (first quarter) and Del'Janae Williams (third quarter) sprained ankles and left the game for good. Pitzer also suffered an unknown injury at the end of the third period, but she was able to return in the final frame.
JuJu Redmond paced Illinois State’s balanced offensive attack with 18 points and three assists. She received plenty of support from Mary Crompton with 14 points, Paige Saylor with 13 and reserve Maya Wong with 10.
Late in the first quarter, Indiana State seized momentum when Pitzer drilled a 3-point goal from the right corner, Hallie Westerfeld sank a free throw, Williams connected on two more charity tosses and the 6-foot-3 Westerfeld followed with a block of a Wong layup to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 7-4 advantage.
Taking an 11-6 lead into the second stanza, the Sycamores padded their cushion to 13-8 and 15-10 before Illinois State regained the momentum. A long trey by Crompton catapulted the Redbirds on top 18-17 with 4:59 remaining until halftime. Another Crompton 3-pointer boosted their lead to 27-21 before two Pitzer free throws made the halftime score 27-23.
“I thought we started the game well,” Hall assessed, “but the second quarter kinda hurt us a bit.”.
Hall’s squad scorched the nets in the very early portion of the third period — starting with McChristine’s first three-point play and continuing with a Marie Hunter bucket and a Williams inside fielder — to move ahead 30-27.
A 3 by Pitzer capped off a 25-point third quarter for the Sycamores, but they still trailed 53-48 going into the final 10 minutes.
“We came back in the third [period] and started to make a game of it,” Hall noted. “I think the injuries kinda hurt us with our rotations and different things. I mean, we lost two of our main guards.”
Illinois State scored the first five points of the fourth period to widen its gap to 58-48. Another three-point play by McChristine pulled Terre Haute’s ISU within 58-51 with 8:53 left, but the Sycamores could get that close only one more time before losing for the first time in the 2021 MVC season.
So when do these ISUs face each other again?
Same bat time, same bat channel. If that old “Batman” television reference makes no sense, ask your parents or Google it. In other words, they’ll play at 6 p.m. Friday in Hulman Center. The availabilities of Anderson and Williams were unknown as of Thursday night.
“It’s hard to make any major adjustments when you have no time,” Hall mentioned. “I need some people to step into those minutes [if Anderson and Williams are unable to play or are limited).”
Indiana State dropped to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the MVC, while Illinois State upped its marks to 4-2 and 1-2 respectively.
“Illinois State does a good job of sharing the wealth,” Hall emphasized.
