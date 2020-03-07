Nobody was expecting a Senior Day celebration before, during or after Indiana State's final home game of the women's basketball season Saturday afternoon in Hulman Center.
It's been pretty well documented that coach Vicki Hall's 2019-20 group is the only NCAA Division I women's program in the nation using an entirely different roster than it had in 2018-19.
With all juniors and freshmen, the improving Sycamores took on what will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference tournament — Illinois State — and battled the Redbirds tooth-and-nail before losing 62-55.
Junior guard Marie Hunter was Indiana State's only double-figure scorer with 18 points, which included three 3-pointers.
“Obviously, we’ve improved," Hall assessed afterward. "My thing is, I’m glad we’re improving and I’m glad we’ve gotten better and it’s noticeable. What I want us to do now is, we need to be able to get over the hump to actually win the games ... to actually go get a lead, take it and run with it. And we haven’t been able to do that yet, only in a couple games.”
On Saturday, Indiana State hit five of its first six shots — including a trey by Sommer Pitzer and two fielders by Hunter — in seizing an 11-9 advantage. But the visitors closed the first quarter with two free throws by Lexi Wallen and a running jumper by Tete Maggett to catapult on top 16-13.
Illinois State never relinquished the lead in the second period, going into the locker room ahead 31-26 at halftime.
After Wallen opened the third frame with an inside bucket to increase the Redbirds' margin to seven at 33-26, the home team rattled off seven consecutive points — consisting of a 3 by Del'Janae Williams, an inside basket by CeCe Mayo and and a turnaround jumper from the lane by Hunter — to tie the score.
Unfortunately for the Sycamores, Illinois State quickly turned the tables and went on a 7-0 run of its own to go up 40-33. At the third-quarter buzzer, the Redbirds maintained a 46-39 cushion.
Midway through the fourth frame, Illinois State's lead reached double digits for the first time when reserve Juliunn Redmond sank a free throw and followed that with a steal/layup combination to make the score 55-43.
With the visitors leading 57-45, Indiana State got its fans excited again by going on a 10-2 run — highlighted by two baskets from Jamyra McChristine and one triple each from Hunter and Caitlin Anderson — to pull within 59-55 with 2:05 left.
But the Sycamores didn't score again, dropping their records to 5-25 overall and 3-15 in the MVC, good for ninth place (ahead of 0-18 Evansville). Illinois State boosted its marks to 19-10 and 11-7 respectively.
The Redbirds were led by Wallen with 18 points and nine rebounds, Redmond with 14 points and four steals and Maggett with 13 points and five assists.
“They played man [defense] on us [at the beginning of the contest],” Hall reflected. “Then they went to zone and played zone about 35 minutes of the game, it made our kids back up instead of continuing to want to attack. ... I think it hurt our rhythm a little bit.”
“We came out playing hard,” Hunter added. “We had spurts where we played well and spurts where we did OK. Overall, I think we gave it our best and played really hard. [The Redbirds] are a pretty good team.”
Now Indiana State must focus on playing No. 8 seed Loyola at 5 p.m. EST Thursday in the first round of the "Hoops in the Heartland" MVC tournament inside the TaxSlayer Center at Moline, Ill. During the regular season, the Sycamores' lost to Loyola twice — 58-51 (Jan. 12 in Hulman Center) and 65-55 (Feb. 6 in Chicago).
ILLINOIS STATE (62) — Talbot 0-1 0-0 0, Wallen 7-14 4-4 18, Crompton 3-7 0-0 8, Maggett 5-12 3-4 13, Saylor 2-2 1-2 6, Redmond 6-10 1-2 14, Sims 1-1 0-0 3, Newland 0-1 0-0 0, Koudelka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 FG, 9-12 FT, 62 TP.
INDIANA STATE (55) — McChristine 4-5 0-2 8, Mayo 3-7 1-2 7, Pitzer 1-3 0-0 3, Hunter 6-15 3-4 18, Williams 4-11 0-2 9, Westerfeld 1-3 0-0 2, Elder 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 2-4 1-2 6, Folks 1-1 0-0 2, Robben 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 FG, 5-12 FT, 55 TP.
Illinois State 16 15 15 16 — 62
Indiana State 13 13 13 16 — 55
3-point shooting — ILST 5-14 (Crompton 2-6, Saylor 1-1, Sims 1-1, Redmond 1-2, Talbot 0-1, Newland 0-1, Maggett 0-2), INST 6-20 (Hunter 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Pitzer 1-3, Williams 1-6, Elder 0-2). Total fouls — ILST 13, INST 21. Fouled out — McChristine. Rebounds — ILST 33 (Wallen 9, Maggett 7, Redmond 6), INST 28 (McChristine 6, Mayo and Hunter 5). Assists — ILST 13 (Maggett 5), INST 13 (Hunter and Williams 4, Mayo 3). Steals — ILST 10 (Redmond 4, Wallen 3), INST 8 (McChristine and Williams 2). Turnovers — ILST 16, INST 15. Blocks — ILST 0, INST 1 (Westerfeld). Att. — 1,423.
