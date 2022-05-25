Indiana State, Jachec keep season alive by blanking Valpo

Matt Jachec carried a perfect game into the ninth inning, Keegan Watson and Luis Hernandez both homered and No. 5 seed Indiana State topped No. 8 Valparaiso in an elimination game in the first round of the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament Wednesday afternoon.
With the win, Indiana State advanced to the double-elimination portion of the bracket and faced No. 2 Evansville on Wednesday night at Hammons Field. Results of that late game were not available before the Tribune-Star news deadline.
Against Valpo, Jachec (9-2) showcased why he was selected to the All-MVC First Team as the redshirt sophomore right-hander turned in arguably his most dominant performance of the 2022 season.
The Hampshire, Ill. native needed just 82 pitches to get through the first eight innings, before his 83rd pitch was driven out to right field for a Jeremy Drudge single snapping the perfect game. Jachec finished the contest tying his season high with 10 strikeouts.
The Sycamores (26-20-1) turned the ball over to Joey Hurth, who closed out the contest by coaxing a double play and a groundout.
Watson and Hernandez homered in the bottom of the fourth inning, while Josue Urdaneta scored twice to lead the Sycamores’ offense in the opening win. Urdaneta, Diaz, and Hernandez all doubles as five of ISU’s eight hits in the contest went for extra bases.
Drudge connected on Valparaiso’s (16-32) lone hit in the contest with his ninth-inning single. Colin Fields (4-7) took the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) over 4.0 innings of work.
Indiana State has won its last 19 games against Valparaiso dating back to the 2007 season. Also, the Sycamores’ victory Wednesday continued their streak of winning at least one tournament game every season dating back to 2014.
