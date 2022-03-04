Indiana State ends season with 11-20 mark

The annual conundrum for a team trying to make it out of the play-in round at the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament is that to advance out of it?
You’re asking a tiger to change its stripes.
The reason teams are in the play-in to begin with is that they had deficiencies they couldn’t overcome in the regular season. So it was for Indiana State.
All of the things that plagued the Sycamores came back to the surface Thursday at Enterprise Center. Turnovers and the inability to protect a lead combined with off-nights by ISU’s most productive players meant the Sycamores’ season came to an end with a 58-53 defeat at the hands of Illinois State.
“I feel for our guys. They gave everything they have with what they’re capable of doing,” Indiana State coach Josh Schertz said.
“We just couldn’t get enough shots to go. Fifty-three points is tough to win. We had too many breakdown
For the second game in a row, Illinois State defended ISU’s mainstays – Cooper Neese and Cam Henry – very well. Henry scored nine points and Neese scored five. They combined to make 6 of 22 from the field. This is on the heels of both combining to score eight points in a loss at Illinois State last Saturday.
“A key to the game was limiting Neese and Henry. We had just played them and we limited them to nine and five,” Illinois State interim coach Brian Jones said.
Neese was obviously disappointed in how the game and his performance transpired.
“It’s tough. I played a pretty big factor. A lot of it is on my own plate. I know what we’re capable of and it’s tough right now,” Neese said.
After the Sycamores (11-20) had a five-point halftime lead, the Redbirds gradually reeled them in. A Kendall Lewis layup at the 14:02 mark tied the game at 33.
The Sycamores immediately responded. A 10-0 run ensued, fueled by Indiana State’s ability to score off turnovers, something the Sycamores had been helping the Redbirds with up until that point in the game.
Three-pointers by Xavier Bledson and Kailex Stephens, sandwiched around a steal and layup by Julian Larry all came off of Illinois State giveaways to make it 43-33 with 11:46 left.
ISU was riding high, but the Sycamores have been in that position before and not been able to hold the lead.
So it was again.
Illinois State (13-19) answered with eight straight points of its own in quick succession and took the lead with 7:35 left via a Josiah Strong 3-pointer as the 14-2 run the Redbirds had in response to ISU’s surge made it anyone’s game.
The Sycamores led as late as the 3:45 mark, but Illinois State had the finishing kick. A key for the Redbirds came at 1:34 when Antonio Reeves converted a layup just before the shot clock expired to make it 55-52.
This came after a sequence in which it appeared the Sycamores might get the ball in a loose ball scramble before the possession that led to Reeves’ basket. The officiating crew awarded the ball to Illinois State when Bledson was determined to have stepped on the sideline and touched the ball illegally after a deflection. Schertz indicated after the game that the officiating crew might not have interpreted the sequence correctly and that it should have been Indiana State’s ball.
The sequence the Sycamores wish they had back occurred with 37.1 left. Trailing by two, Strong missed a 3-pointer for Illinois State and the Redbirds inexplicably fouled Neese, who could have tied the game at the line.
However, Neese missed the front end of a one-and-one. Illinois State made a free throw after it was fouled, but Bledson’s game-tying 3-point attempt with 13 seconds left didn’t find the mark and the Redbirds clinched the game at the line with 11.6 seconds left.
“In close games, it comes down to who makes plays and who doesn’t beat themselves. We did just enough of both where we didn’t make many plays and there were some things down the stretch where we could control where we didn’t make enough plays,” Schertz said.
The first half was ragged.
Illinois State started well, taking a quick 6-0 lead and an 8-4 advantage, but the three field goals they made in the stretch proved to be some of the few they converted without Sycamore help.
The Sycamores reverted to season form as they committed 10 first-half turnovers. At least three of them were scored in transition directly off of Sycamores’ giveaways.
“Their best offense was our offense with turnovers that led to dunks on above the break turnovers. It was a problem that plagued us all year and we weren’t able to solve it,” Schertz said.
Yet? Indiana State held its ground defensively in the half-court. The Redbirds only made 30.3% of its first-half shots, including a stretch of nine possessions in a row without a point.
The Sycamores climbed back to take a small lead, until Zach Hobbs got hot late in the second half. Hobbs made all three of his first-half 3-pointers after the 7:12 mark. The last of them gave the Sycamores a 28-21 lead. It would be a five-point advantage at halftime.
• Jacobson named Coach of the Year — For first time in MVC history, a coach has one for the thumb.
Northern Iowa’s Ben Jacobson was named the MVC Coach of the Year on Thursday. It was the fifth time he’s earned the honor, more than any other coach in league history.
Jacobson led the Panthers to the regular-season title. He won 42 of the 50 votes available. Loyola’s Drew Valentine (three votes), Drake’s Darian DeVries (two), Missouri State’s Dana Ford (two) and Bradley’s Brian Wardle (one) also received first-place votes.
Jacobson previously won Coach of the Year in 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2020. No other coach has won it more than three times.
