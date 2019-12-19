Fresh off a 43-win season and the program's 10th NCAA regional appearance in 2019, Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs announced his club's 2020 schedule Thursday.
The 54-game slate will include 23 games at Bob Warn Field as well as 12 games against seven different 2019 NCAA tournament teams.
The Sycamores, which finished 43-18 a season ago, will play 23 games against teams that finished in the Top 100 in RPI, according to WarrenNolan.com.
Indiana State opens the season Feb. 14 with seven straight games in Fort Myers, Fla., against the likes of Pittsburgh, Kent State, Ohio State, Omaha, Dartmouth and Chicago State.
Three of the seven games in Florida to start the season will be against NCAA tournament teams from 2019 with two games against Omaha and a game against Ohio State. The February 16 matchup with the Buckeyes will mark a rematch of an elimination game in the 2019 NCAA tournament after the Sycamores sent Ohio State back to Columbus following a 10-5 victory in the Nashville Regional.
ISU will continue life on the road in late February as the team travels to Cincinnati on Feb. 26 for a midweek game against the Bearcats, another NCAA tournament team from 2019. ISU will make the trek to North Carolina for their first three-game series of the year starting Feb. 28 with a matchup against Elon.
The Sycamores will play their first home game of the year March 3 against San Diego at Bob Warn Field.
Indiana State will make its first trip to Lawrence for a three-game set with the Kansas Jayhawks on March 6-8 before returning home to host Big Ten opponent Michigan State for a three-game series March 13-15 at Bob Warn Field.
ISU will open Missouri Valley Conference action April 3 when Evansville makes the trip to Terre Haute for a weekend series. The Sycamores will also play host to Illinois State on April 24-26, Dallas Baptist on May 1-3 and Missouri State on May 14-16 during MVC play. Sycamore fans will see six MVC contests at Bob Warn Field between 2019 NCAA tournament participants when the Patriots and Redbirds come to town.
The Sycamores will release their 2020 roster in early February.
2020 ISU baseball schedule
Feb. 14 — vs. Pittsburgh at Fort Myers, Fla., TBA
Feb. 15 — vs. Kent State at Fort Myers, Fla. TBA
Feb. 16 — vs. Ohio State at Fort Myers, Fla. TBA
Feb. 20 — vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Fort Myers, Fla. TBA
Feb. 21 — vs. Dartmouth at Fort Myers, Fla. TBA
Feb. 22 — vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Fort Myers, Fla. TBA
Feb. 23 — vs. Chicago State at Fort Myers, Fla., TBA
Feb. 26 — at Cincinnati, TBA
Feb. 28 — at Elon, TBA
Feb. 29 — at Elon, TBA
March 1 — at Elon, TBA
March 3 — vs San Diego, 3 p.m.
March 6 — at Kansas, TBA
March 7 — at Kansas, TBA
March 8 — at Kansas, TBA
March 13 — Michigan State, 3 p.m.
March 14 — Michigan State, 2 p.m.
March 15 — Michigan State, 1 p.m.
March 18 — at Wright State, TBA
March 20 — at Xavier, TBA
March 21 — at Xavier, TBA
March 22 — at Xavier, TBA
March 24 — Illinois, 4 p.m.
March 25 — Purdue, 4 p.m.
March 27 — Murray State, 3 p.m.
March 28 — Murray State, 2 p.m.
March 29 — Murray State, 1 p.m.
March 31 — at Miami-Ohio, TBA
April 1 — at Purdue, TBA
April 3 — Evansville*, 6:30 p.m.
April 4 — Evansville*, 2 p.m.
April 5 — Evansville*, 1 p.m.
April 7 — at Indiana, TBA
April 10 — at Bradley*, TBA
April 11 — at Bradley*, TBA
April 12 — at Bradley*, TBA
April 14 — at Vanderbilt, TBA
April 17 — at Valparaiso*, TBA
April 18 — at Valparaiso*, TBA
April 19 — at Valparaiso*, TBA
April 21 — Indiana, TBA
April 24 — Illinois State*, 6:30 p.m.
April 25 — Illinois State*, 2 p.m.
April 26 — Illinois State*, 1 p.m.
May 1 — Dallas Baptist*, 7:30 p.m.
May 2 — Dallas Baptist*, 3 p.m.
May 3 — Dallas Baptist*, noon
May 8 — at Southern Illinois*, 7 p.m.
May 9 — at Southern Illinois*, 7 p.m.
May 10 — at Southern Illinois*, 2 p.m.
May 12 — Ball State, 6 p.m.
May 14 — Missouri State*, 6:30 p.m.
May 15 — Missouri State*, 6:30 p.m.
May 16 — Missouri State*, 2 p.m.
May 19-23 — MVC tournament at Carbondale, Ill. TBA
May 29-June 1 — NCAA regional at campus sites TBA
June 5-7 — NCAA super regionals at campus sites TBA
June 13-24 — NCAA College World Series at Omaha, Neb., TBA
* — indicates MVC game
