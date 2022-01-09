With first-year head coach Chad Killinger back on the bench following a one-game COVID-19 absence, the shorthanded Indiana State women's basketball team forced graduate student Marie Hunter to play the role of "Iron Woman" on Sunday afternoon.
Hunter handled it brilliantly, posting a double-double and playing all 40 minutes in the Sycamores' 73-57 victory over Missouri Valley Conference foe Bradley at Hulman Center.
With only eight ISU players available, the 5-foot-7 guard tallied a career-high 22 points — sparked by 11-for-15 marksmanship from the field — and grabbed 10 rebounds (five on the offensive end) while also contributing three assists and three steals.
Informed afterward about her statistics, Hunter seemed unimpressed.
"I don't really think about that," she told the Tribune-Star. "I just go out and play and be productive for my team."
Killinger said during the postgame news conference that Hunter didn't become the eighth available player until Thursday, one day before the home loss to Illinois State that he watched part of from home because of his own positive COVID test.
"I don't like to play somebody the entire game," Killinger explained, "but we had to do that with Marie [on Sunday]. She wasn't complaining. I wasn't complaining because she was making shots."
Natalia Lalic poured in 13 points, all in the first half, as she helped ISU seize control early.
"I have a lot of confidence in her shooting the ball," Killinger said of the Australian-born Lalic, who connected on a 12-foot jumper, converted a three-point play and bombed in a 3-point goal from the right wing to provide the home team with an 8-4 advantage in the opening 3 minutes and 9 seconds Sunday.
After the Braves tied the score at 8-8, Indiana State rattled off 16 unanswered points — highlighted by another 3 from Lalic, a three-point play from reserve Arianna Smith and two buckets from Hunter — to catapult on top 24-8 late in the first period.
In the second quarter, ISU's margin hovered in the 11- to 15-point range until Caitlin Anderson sank three free throws in the final 37.8 seconds to pad its cushion to 41-24 by halftime.
Bradley pulled within 10 points at 43-33 when Chloe Rice fired in a 3 with 7:17 left in the third period. But Killinger's squad answered with two Del'Janae Williams baskets sandwiched around an Anderson layup to push to score up to 49-33.
Three quick Hunter fielders — including an off-balance shot off her own offensive rebound — boosted the Sycamores' advantage to 55-37 midway through the third stanza. A pair of Smith free throws gave Indiana State its largest lead at 61-40 right before the end of the third quarter.
The closest Bradley got in the final 10 minutes was 14 points.
Caroline Waite, Rice and Tatum Koenig were the Braves' top scorers with 15, 11 and 10 points respectively. Meanwhile, ISU benefited from the double-figure scoring of 6-2 freshman Smith, who chipped in a career-high-tying 11 points off the bench.
Another Sycamore with an interesting stat line was 5-7 junior Anna McKendree, a transfer from Nicholls State. Having racked up three consecutive double-digit performances as a reserve, she started for the first time in an ISU uniform and went 1 for 2 from the field for two points in almost 26 minutes of action. However, she dished out a game-high six assists and earned praise from Killinger for her defensive effort against the Braves.
"She just wants to win," the Sycamores' coach said of McKendree. "I thought she did a great job. I was really proud of the way she defended in the first half."
Indiana State improved its records to 7-7 overall and 2-1 in the MVC, trailing only Illinois State (3-0), Missouri State (2-0) and Southern Illinois (2-0) in the conference standings.
Hunter and Lalic, the two players provided to the media afterward to answer questions, agreed that they hope Killinger's only missed game of the season is last Friday.
"Obviously, we love him as a coach," Lalic said. "It's always great when he's here — his energy . . . and the confidence he has in everyone."
