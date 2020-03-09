Anyone who paid attention to the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament last week noticed that lower seeds knocked off higher seeds pretty often.
Among the victims was No. 3 Indiana State falling to No. 6 Missouri State.
So when the "Hoops in the Heartland" MVC women's tourney starts Thursday with the ninth-seeded Sycamores battling No. 8 Loyola at 5 p.m. EDT inside the TaxSlayer Center in downtown Moline, Ill., ISU coach Vicki Hall won't be throwing in any towels because of her team's records of 5-25 overall and 3-15 in the conference.
“We just played the [MVC] third-place team, which is an NCAA team, here in Bradley [a 68-59 loss last Thursday in Hulman Center],” Hall told the Tribune-Star.
“Illinois State [whom the Sycamores lost to by a 62-55 score Saturday] is the fourth-place team ... and they probably have a chance to go to the WNIT. So we’re playing teams really well now.
“I think we played Loyola very close twice [during regular-season losses]. But now it’s ‘win or go home’ time. So I want [ISU's players] to catch the bug and understand what the bug is about — winning or going home. I want them to have that fever to not want the season to end.”
If the Sycamores are to enjoy success this week in Moline, they'll probably need junior Marie Hunter — a transfer from Wabash Valley Junior College — to continue the consistent offensive performances she's put forth lately.
Saturday's setback to Illinois State marked Hunter’s fourth straight game of scoring in double figures and her second straight with exactly 18 points, which she’s done three times this season. She’s still looking to crack the 20-point barrier for the first time.
“Marie’s been a wonderful person to coach all year long,” Hall said of the 5-foot-7 guard. “All she does is say ‘yes ma’am’ and ‘no ma’am’ and tries to go and do what you’re asking her to do. All the time, whether it’s on the court or off the court.
“She’s always in the gym. She’s always trying to get better. She’s always working on her craft. She always wants to know how, what, when, where, why she can do something to help. I’m really excited for her because all that hard work and selflessness is paying off for her.”
Hunter, like her coach, isn't worried about entering the tournament as the No. 9 seed, if the Sycamores play with a little more consistency.
“I believe in us because we come in as the underdogs and people think less of us," she said. "But underdogs often end up on top, I feel like.”
"Executing down the stretch, when we need it," is the most important thing that ISU needs to remember, Hunter added.
"I feel like we've been struggling with our consistency all year," she continued. "But we have improved since the beginning of the year to now. I feel like we've had fewer spurts of being inconsistent recently."
But why has Hunter come one so strong lately, boosting her scoring average to 8.4 point per game?
"Just getting in the gym and getting extra reps in with my coach," replied the Marion, Ark., native.
Realizing she came to ISU in 2019 under some of the most unique circumstances possible — a team playing with a completely different roster than it had the previous season — Hunter wants to finish her first season of NCAA Division I basketball on a positive note ... and Hall definitely thinks it's possible.
“You never know,” Hall said. “That’s what the tournament is all about. That’s why we play it.”
