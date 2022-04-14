Indiana State’s football team is well into spring practice, but as with most spring sessions, it doesn’t offer the full picture of the team.
Spring football doesn’t include incoming freshmen of impact. It doesn’t include some transfers who could contribute. And, of course, it doesn’t include transfers that come could later.
ISU, 5-6 in 2021, has had its share of flux. The extra COVID-19 year many players took advantage to extend their careers is still a factor, but not for the best-known contributors.
Long-time Sycamores like Inoke Moala, Rontrez Morgan, Isaiah Edwards, Zach Larkin, Travis Reiner, Wyatt Harwood and others finally saw their eligibility run out.
The over-arching theme, especially in the spring, is the new faces that are around. There’s also a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bath.
How does it shake out? The Tribune-Star looks at the Sycamores, unit-by-unit.
Quarterbacks
• Returning (2021 games played) — Michael Haupert (8), Cade Chambers (2).
• Departed contributors — Anthony Thompson, Kurtis Wilderman, Gunnar See.
• New or hasn’t played before — Gavin Screws (Butler CC), Dane Andrews (Franklin).
• Not available for spring practice — Anthony Garzolini.
• Overview — Chambers played very briefly in 2021.
Haupert played a lot, but not necessarily at quarterback as the versatile Fort Wayne native served in several different offensive roles. Chambers and Screws, a junior college transfer by way of Troy, will both get the chance to win the starting role.
Running backs
• Returning (games played) — Justin Dinka (10), Derrick McLaughlin (10), Dawson Basinger (9), Omarion Dixon (3), Korbin Allen (1).
• Departed contributors — Peterson Kerlegrand, Matt Sora.
• New or hasn’t played before — Tee Hodge (Tennessee).
• Not available for spring practice — Micah Hauser, Plez Lawrence.
• Overview — Kerlegrand was responsible for 53.4% of the carries and 59.8% of ISU’s rushing yards, so the main job is open. Dinka rushed for 112 yards and McLaughlin rushed for 40 yards, but experience is thin on the ground. Haupert, listed as a quarterback, is behind Dinka as the next-highest leading returning rusher at 60 yards. Hodge, the nephew of Green Bay wide receiver Randall Cobb, has the SEC background that gives him a strong shot, though he played just one game for the Volunteers.
Wide receivers
• Returning (games played) — Harry Van Dyne (11), Daijon Collins (8), Dante Hendrix (6), Malachi Qualls (3), Tanner Klein (2), Dakota Caton (0).
• Departed contributors — Noah Ellison, Rontrez Morgan, Phazione McClurge.
• New or hasn’t played before — Kevin Barnett (East Mississippi CC), Ethan Chambers, Jared Kistler, James Mallory, Bailen Murphy, DeAndre Rhodes, Jace Russell.
• Not available for spring practice — none.
• Overview — An interesting mix. Hendrix led the Sycamores in both catches (42) and yards (447) despite missing half the season with turf toe. Past that? Qualls’ 10 catches are next most, but that’s misleading. Collins is a steady veteran. Van Dyne will likely get more of an opportunity and there’s the return of the explosive Caton from a knee injury.
Tight ends
• Returning (games played) — Tyce Ferrell (11), Henry Woodcock (11), Matae Thomas (1).
• Departed contributors — Zach Larkin.
• New or hasn’t played before — Lance Rees.
• Not available for spring practice — Kal Rios.
• Overview — Larkin’s 19 catches and leadership will be missed. Ferrell had six catches and Woodcock five in 2021. Thomas, Larkin’s understudy in recent years, returns from injury.
Offensive line
• Returning (games played) — Jose Vazquez IV (11), Carter Herrin (9), Jackson Byrne (8), Joel Stevens (6), Josh Weichel (5), Adeeb Jaouni (4), Keagan Trost (3), Spencer Schneider (1).
• Departed contributors — Jalen Booth, Alvin Clemons, Isaiah Edwards.
• New or hasn’t played before — Lou Amouzouvi, Griffin Comer, Alex Kirton, Shane O’Mara (Olivet Nazarene), Tate Parker.
• Not available for spring practice — Logan Bartley, Shane Bennett, Richard Myers, Alex Todt, Owen Wood.
• Overview — ISU’s line suffered through injuries and some inexperience in 2021. The left side of the line has moved on as Edwards (LT), Booth (LG) got the majority of the starts. Starting center Clemons is also gone. The right side is anchored by the dependable Vazquez (RG) and Josh Weichel (RT) was a starter by seasons’ end. Herrin fought through injuries and started four games. Trost was at left tackle before Edwards, but a season-ending injury at Eastern Kentucky ended his season.
Defensive line
• Returning (games played) — Lucas Hunter (11), Kris Reid (10), Casey Miller (7), Jack Sherman (5).
• Departed contributors — Henrik Barndt (Northwestern), Kaleb Brewer, Gavin Dineen, Inoke Moala, Alton Nobles, Cade Peratt, TJ Simpson.
• New or hasn’t played before — Miller Blackwell, Matthew Brown, Ike Branson, Antonio Burse, Kenny Butler III, Jake Havlin, Jake Hoper (Drake), Joey Shew.
• Not available for spring practice — Gianini Belziare (Southern Illinois), Kris Butler, Kolten Gajewski, Antoineo Harris Jr. (Iowa Central CC), Bryan Henderson, Evan Massey, John Prince.
• Overview — This will be ISU’s greenest unit. All but one player who started on the defensive line (if you don’t count the hybrid pass rusher role) either ran out of eligibility or transferred. Hunter is the one player back with starting experience, with five starts at defensive tackle. With ISU’s rotation system, however, several players did play. Reid has experience. Past that? Fresh blood.
Linebackers
• Returning (games played) — Geoffrey Brown (11), Johnny May (8), Jarin Johnson (6).
• Departed contributors — Kelvin Broome Jr., Dayveon Higgs, Heath Stephen II, Matt Thompson, David Whittemore.
• New or hasn’t played before — Blake Surface, Ethan Cain (moved from QB), Michael Lufile (Monroe College), John Moore, Garrett Ollendieck (Iowa Central CC).
• Not available for spring practice — Christian Eubanks, DJ Griffith, Dallas Westhoff.
• Overview — The bad news? With the departure of Thompson, Stephen, Broome, Higgs and Whittemore, a total of 67 tackles and four sacks are gone from 2021. The good news? Brown quietly developed into one of ISU’s best defenders at middle linebacker with a team-high 61 tackles, including 8.5 for loss. May began starting in the latter part of the 2021 season too.
Secondary
• Returning (games played) — Kaleal Davis (11), Johnathan Edwards (11), Ethan Hoover (11), Omar Jackson (11), JP Osafo (8), Rylan Cole (7), Maddix Blackwell (4), Ray Vollmer (2).
• Departed contributors — Matthew Griffin, Ty Hambright, JJ Henderson, Hunter Lunsford, Nehemiah Montague, CJ Rutherford, Kaelub Newman, Michael Thomas, Dwayne Thompson II, Mekhi Ware.
• New or hasn’t played before — Cornelius Doe, Payton Edwards (Iowa Central CC), Bilhal Kone (Iowa Central CC), Teely Rhyne, Cam Thornton.
• Not available for spring practice — Jordan Jenkins (Blinn College), Seth Mills, Evan Reff, Tony Roberts, Caleb VanHooser, Amon Walker.
• Overview — A split situation in the secondary. Both safeties, Ethan Hoover (SS) and Rylan Cole (FS) are back after starting all season or part of it. Dependable Henderson moved on at cornerback, but Edwards started five games at the other corner spot in 2021. With ISU’s rotation system, there’s quite a bit of experience. Davis and Jackson played regularly. So did Osafo.
Specialists
• Returning (games played) — P Brayden Johnson (11), K Connor Tierney (1).
• Departed contributors — LS Wyatt Harwood, LS Ryan Phillips, P Travis Reiner, K Alan Selzer, LS Aaron Young.
• New or hasn’t played before — P Anthony Beacom, P Leyton Czarnecki.
• Not available for spring practice — LS Jayden Perry (Coastal Carolina), K Stephen Ruiz (New Mexico), P Harry Traum.
• Overview — Punter Travis Reiner and long snapper Wyatt Harwood moved on after long Sycamore career. Brayden Johnson, who played, but strickly as a kickoff specialist, is in the mix to replace Reiner along with Leyton Czarnecki. ISU doesn’t have any dedicated long snappers on the spring roster, but Jayden Perry was signed in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.