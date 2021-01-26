Since Missouri Valley Conference play began, Indiana State freshman point guard Julian Larry has seen his share of wide open spaces.
It's a tough thing for a freshman to deal with. Teams playing off of him. Daring him to shoot. ISU's foes have kept at it as Larry has struggled to make them change their ways by making shots.
The wide open spaces were there again on Tuesday as ISU hosted Southern Illinois at Hulman Center. This time, however, Larry had a breakthrough.
The freshman drained a pair of 3-pointers near the start of the second half and his contribution was a signal that the Sycamores would put the Salukis in the rear view mirror after halftime. ISU pulled away after the break to earn a 71-59 victory.
The win was ISU's fourth in a row and fifth in six games. The victory got ISU over .500 overall at 8-7 and evened their conference record at 5-5.
ISU also swept the season series with the Salukis for the second-straight season, the first time that's ever happened since both began playing each other in the MVC in the late 1970s.
For Larry, the win was big, but so was the step he took in keeping opponent's honest against him.
"I was trying to figure out ways to get my teammates shots with them playing off of me, but it helps for me to hit shots, and it felt good to get my teammates going too," Larry said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing was thrilled that Larry had a breakthrough.
"When you work your tail off and you're a good person? Good things happen to those people. He works like crazy and he's in every morning. He's never had to go through not being guarded. He was questioning himself. He has to play downhill and assertive and when you're not doing it? You hurt your team. Nobody was happier than his teammates to see his shots go down," Lansing said.
Lansing was also pleased the team took a step forward too. Lansing thought ISU was the less assertive team despite winning on Monday. On Tuesday, he was much more satisfied with the Sycamores' toughness.
"I'm really pleased. In the second half, we guarded well, we executed well, and we looked like the older team on the floor," Lansing said. "I thought Southern had more competitiveness and toughness the night before. I didn't want Southern to be the more determined and harder playing team tonight."
The Sycamores' second half had much to like. ISU converted 52.6% of its shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. The Salukis were held to 32.1%, and though ISU fouled too much, SIU didn't make them pay as it missed seven of its 15 free throw attempts.
ISU also got 20 points from Jake LaRavia to lead all scorers and 23 points from the bench, one night after the reserves were shutout.
The game started much as Monday's game played out — an intense battle with both teams being close to inseperable. As was also the case on Monday, the Salukis led for much of the second half, only to fade late. A Tre Williams' putback bucket with a second left gave ISU a 31-29 halftime lead.
Unlike Monday, the Salukis could not stay with the Sycamores. Larry's pair of 3-point shots were part of a trio of treys that helped ISU build a 40-36 lead.
After that? ISU would pound it inside. In building a 63-45 advantage, all but three of the points scored in a 26-9 surge were scored in the paint or at the line. The Sycamores scored 30 points in the paint overall. During the same 14-minute stretch, the Salukis only scored two field goals.
"One of the key parts to our offense was our spacing and one of the key parts of our second half was executing," LaRavia said.
Slippage in concentration and at the line late helped SIU crawl back to within nine, but the Sycamores had built too much of an advantage for SIU to overcome.
There was one blemish on the win. Guard Tobias Howard Jr. was benched after he started his fourth game. Lansing explained his absence after playing the first five minutes of the game.
"What TJ has to understand and this game and this program is about a team. I don't want people making excuses and not being about the team. We don't want guys being selfish on or off the floor. TJ has some lessons to learn in that," Lansing explained. "We've had plenty of conversations about it. After an incident there to start the game, I didn't like the way he was handling it, so I told him you don't have to play anymore. We're evaluate it moving forward, but he has to make changes or he won't be playing."
Lansing was asked to elaborate on an "incident".
"I'm the head coach of the team. I'm not always right, but I learned a lesson really early with my Dad that sometimes it's not a discussion. The coach is coaching the team and he's telling you what you need to do. We've talked tons about it," Lansing said. "Coach [Brett] Carey's message to the team was no excuses. I've had a lot of one-on-one's with TJ. He's a good basketball player that can help this team, but he's got to be about the right stuff. It is 100% about our team. That was a really happy locker room after the game except for one guy. He can't be that way."
ISU next hosts a two-game set with Bradley starting Sunday.
