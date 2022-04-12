Most of Indiana State’s nonconference baseball game against Indiana at Bob Warn Field on Tuesday was like a good dream for the Sycamores.
Pitching? Hard to beat a game where one hit is allowed through 82/3 innings. Offense? The best-hitting team in the Missouri Valley Conference kept the Hoosiers at arm’s length for most of the game.
The fact that everything was going so well is what made the quickly-unfolding nightmare that followed so jarring.
With two outs, and twice down to their last strike, Indiana managed to score five runs in the ninth inning. The blows came via a game-tying three-run homer by Carter Mathison and and a go-ahead solo home run by Tyler Doanes as the Hoosiers pulled off a shocking 6-5 victory that left the Sycamores feeling punched in the gut.
There was nothing that indicated Indiana (13-18) was going to be able to conjure such a comeback and nothing predictive about the misery that would befall the Sycamores. ISU had closer Joey Hurth on the mound and he’s been effective all season.
ISU coach Mitch Hannahs took some of the burden off of Hurth’s shoulders.
“I told Joey he’s had a lot more good moments than bad for us. When you’re in the center of that diamond and you need three outs? Sometimes, it gets you,” Hannahs said.
“I feel bad. If we hadn’t played a doubleheader on Sunday and a game last Saturday, if we weren’t short-staffed, he wouldn’t have been out there that long. He wasn’t sharp, and we knew it, we were just hoping we had enough gas to get through it.”
The Hoosiers’ comeback started innocently enough with a walk issued to Phillip Glasser. Matthew Ellis followed with another walk, one that was controversial as it appeared Ellis had broken his wrists and the plane of the plate on what would have been a swinging third strike for the first out. On home plate umpire appeal, the pitch was ruled a ball.
Hurth retired the next two Hoosiers, but Hunter Jessee, who was in a 1-2 count, hit a solid single to center to score Glasser. Then, Indiana coach Jeff Mercer called upon left-handed power-hitter Mathison to go for the throat and the tie game.
On a 3-2 count, Mathison delivered. He got a ball up into the hard-blowing gale to left for an impressive opposite field blast to tie the game. In a flash, ISU went from security to despair.
It got worse. On a 2-1 count, Doanes followed with another blast to left field, and suddenly, ISU was down 6-5.
ISU’s misfortune was an opportunity for one local product. Brazil’s Braydon Tucker, a state championship winner at Northview, got a save opportunity that few would have predicted aside from Tucker himself.
“I went down to the bullpen late in the game and I told our bullpen catcher that with two guys on and two outs? We’re a home run away and a solo home run away from taking the lead. I’m not going to say I called, but I did, and I prepared for it,” Tucker said.
Tucker did earn the save, though the Sycamores made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth. Jordan Schaffer drew a one-out walk and Josue Urdaneta also got a ball up into the wind to left. However, fortune wasn’t smiling on the Sycamores as the would-be game-winner died at the warning track. Sean Ross drew a two-out walk to give ISU two baserunners, but Tucker struck out pinch-hitter Jackson Taylor to end the contest.
“It means a lot to see my family here. I get to see my family, they don’t see me play in Bloomington often. It means a lot more to me [to play close to home],” Tucker said.
The loss put ISU starter Brennyn Cutts in the position of going from breakout winning performance to a victim of circumstance who deserved better. The Greenup, Ill. native was brilliant for ISU. He pitched six-plus innings, struck out 10, walked two and only allowed one hit.
“Brennyn threw really well. We were really pleased. In these mid-week games, you never know what you’re going to get because these guys don’t get a lot of time. For a true freshman to throw that well with the wind blowing out? He did a heckuva job,” Hannahs said.
ISU took a 3-0 lead in the second as Aaron Beck, Randall Diaz and Schaffer all doubled in the three-run frame. Two innings later, Diaz, who was 3-for-4, homered to left to make it 4-1. In the eighth, Ross a gargantuan shot to left field to make it 5-1.
Hindsight being 20/20? Hannahs obviously wished the Sycamores had scored more.
“I felt for the most part we swung it good, but we left some at-bats here and there that didn’t put enough pressure on them in some of those innings. We wanted to do well against their mid-week arms and we didn’t do that. You feel good being up 5-1 in the ninth, but I would’ve liked to have been somewhere around eight or nine [runs] in output today,” Hannahs said.
ISU (19-9) has a rare weekend off as the MVC bye week fell on them on Easter weekend, a difficult time to schedule a nonconference series. ISU will next take the field next Tuesday as Illinois visits.
“It’s a quirk in the schedule that shouldn’t have been there, but we have to deal with it. For some guys it will be good, I think some guys need their bodies to rest. Other guys, we need to scrimmage and get them in, get some more at-bats and get some guys on the mound,” Hannahs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.