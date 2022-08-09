Of the primary units on Indiana State's football team? None has a greater local representation than the offensive line has.
Three of ISU's 17 offensive linemen have area ties — Carter Herrin and Griffin Comer of Terre Haute and Logan Bartley of Paris, Ill.
They're all at different stages of their careers. Herrin has played and started for the Sycamores. Comer, like Herrin, from Terre Haute South, has waited a long time for his turn, having lost one season of would-be action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bartley, fresh out of Paris's successful program, is just getting started.
They fit in to an overall ISU offensive line that has plenty of experience, though one that suffered injuries both past and present. During Tuesday's practice, the first for ISU in full pads, three projected starters were out, though none have season-threatening injuries.
Herrin, who has been with the ISU program since the 2018 season, is the only one of the local trio with playing experience. He's played 16 career games for the Sycamores, including six starts during the 2021 season. Herrin started at both left and right tackle in 2021.
Herrin sees himself as a microcosm of where the line needs to improve overall.
"I feel as a whole offense, we've gotten better each day and I've been better each day. We're focused on physicality because last year we didn't have that edge to us. This year we want that edge back because we want to run the ball at will," Herrin said.
How does Herrin individually fit into a unit goal? ISU coach Curt Mallory explained that both Herrin and Comer honed their bodies — most notably to lose weight — to be a better fit for the overall philosophy of what the offense wants to do in 2022.
"We thought we were slow off the ball last year and that hurts that physicality part of it. Losing that weight helps us get that snap off the ball easier and quicker so we can attack and drive off the ball easier," Herrin explained.
That dovetails with what Herrin wanted to improve upon individually. Herrin didn't start out as an offensive lineman at ISU, so much of his early years were spent learning the position. He feels comfortable with being a lineman now, so he's honing his game.
"The one thing I wanted to get done [in the offseason] was to be a starter and I wanted to be more physical. That's been a downside for me ever since I got moved to offensive line. I've had the physicality in spurts, but not consistently. Now that I know the whole offense, it's time to take the next step into the physical aspect," Herrin said.
For Comer? He's had a long wait to get into the action. Part of the high school class of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has really had an effect on athletes in all sports from that particular school year.
Comer spent the 2020-21 season practicing with the rest of the Sycamores when no season was ultimately played. Then, he spent the 2021 season as a redshirt.
Now he's playing and the upshot for Comer is that, when you take into account COVID amnesty, he still has four years left to play while he's had two seasons to learn the ropes.
"It's been a long time coming. I took it as one day at a time that way when your moment comes? You're prepared," Comer said.
Mallory has been impressed.
"I'm really pleased with Griffin. The thing he really took advantage of, not playing last year, was his winter conditioning. He's gotten bigger and stronger and he hasn't missed a workout. He's changed his body and looks great," Mallory said.
Comer has also changed roles. With projected starter Jackson Byrne out of action, Comer has been running with the starters at the center position.
"We moved him [to center] in the spring and it was a learning experience, but he's worked at it in the summer. He's been thrown in and just like that he's working with the ones," Mallory said.
Comer credited his fellow linemen for helping in the transition to repping with the starters. Then again, Comer has been waiting for so long he's a veteran in every sense but playing time.
"It took some getting used to at first getting gelled with the ones. It's becoming more natural and it's good to get more reps than standing on the sidelines," Comer said.
As for Bartley? He simply projects confidence. Projected as a guard, Bartley is getting more reps than might have been expected with Jose Vazquez IV not practicing. Bartley, part of some very successful Paris Tigers teams of recent ilk, is at a point where the thrill of playing college football is something that hasn't faded for him.
"It's been going great. There's nothing better than this, but whether you're a new guy or fifth-year senior, it's the same mindset everyday: you work hard and get better everyday," Bartley said.
Mallory has singled Bartley out for praise as he is straight from offensive lineman central casting. He is every bit of 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, quite a physical specimen for a true freshman.
"He's where he should be as an incoming freshman. He is physically more ahead than most, but mentally it's fast. It's slowing down for him, but he's doing a really good job and he'll be a good player for us," Mallory said.
Bartley specifically cited his local roots as far as comfort level with being a Sycamore is concerned.
"I'm local and I've known Terre Haute and this place for my whole life. I grew up in a great place in Paris. It's been an easy transition as far as school and football," Bartley said.
Bartley is under no illusion transitioning to college ball will be easy. He noted he has to have a "next chapter" mindset and that he's flipped the page on his successful Paris career, but he's also not holding back in his aspirations.
"I'm shooting for the sky. I want to start. I have to learn some technique, but that's my goal, to start," Bartley said.
• Camp moves on to full pad practice — The Sycamores had their sixth practice of preseason camp, but their first in full pads. Mallory indicated that the defense has been ahead of the offense to date, but Tuesday showed signs that things are getting more even.
"I thought today was the first day the offense started faster than the defense, but unfortunately, we didn't finish it like we needed to. We have some young guys who made some catches and some older guys who have to make some catches. You catch a touchdown in two-minute and you catch the one in the scrimmage, you probably finish that [series]," Mallory said.
Mallory was referring to a drop in the end zone by Dakota Caton on ISU's practice-ending two-minute drill and a drop by Harry Van Dyne during a portion of practice where ISU was playing live.
Injuries have been mostly confined to the offensive line and secondary, though only one, an injury for nickelback JP Osafo, is thought to effect availability during the season. Mallory is trying to take the good with the injuries.
"I think we're further along on our defense with our depth. We're not as experienced on the offensive line and when you have three starters out, who will be back, it's good for the other guys as they'll be playing. I've seen guys who have had more reps improve," Mallory said.
ISU camp is technically over next Monday as ISU classes start on Tuesday, but practices will continue with regularity until ISU hosts North Alabama on Sept. 1.
