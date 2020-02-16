One thing Indiana State's men's basketball team could hang their hat on this season was their perfection inside Hulman Center.
Entering Sunday's contest against Missouri State, the Sycamores had won all 10 of its games at home, many convincingly.
However, Missouri State wasn't fazed. The Bears came to Hulman Center and knocked the Sycamores' perfect home record right off the hat rack. The Bears won 71-58, an emphatic win that has negative ramifications for ISU in the Missouri Valley Conference race and a defeat that had the Sycamores questioning themselves.
ISU coach Greg Lansing was most upset about the way the Sycamores finished. After knocking what had been a 13-point Missouri State lead down to four with 11:07 left, Missouri State outscored ISU 19-5 for the rest of the game.
"That last five or six minutes? I'm really disappointed with our body language, how hard we played and just the way we acted in general," Lansing said. "You don't end games like that, whether you're up 20 or down 20. I'm disgusted and embarrassed by it and I apologize to our fans for the way we looked at the end of the game."
However, it wasn't just the finish. Missouri State controlled the first half as well, leading by as much as 12 before the break as the Bears made seven of their first eight 3-point shots.
"We knew that they were coming in shooting the ball really well. Our biggest emphasis was to get them off the 3-point line and make them make tough two's and contested shots and we didn't do that in the first couple of minutes," ISU swingman Christian Williams said.
Lansing disputed the notion that ISU (14-11, 7-7) let the game be dictated to them.
"I don't think it was that at all. They made shots and we got good shots. Whether it be a turnover or a missed shot, I thought our offense was pretty good," Lansing said. "They were 80 percent from three, 50 percent from two-point and 5-for-5 at the line in the first half. We weren't offering up enough fight and if they missed? They got an offensive rebound. We fought and stuck around
Missouri State's Lamont West led all scorers with 22 points and the West Virginia transfer hurt the Sycamores with both his perimeter shooting and his inside game. He also had a team-high nine rebounds as the Bears out-rebounded the Sycamores 45-26 overall.
Christian Williams led ISU with 15 points. Jordan Barnes added 14 points. Perhaps the key stat was that Tyreke Key, ISU's leading scorer, only scored three points and was 1 of 6 from the field. During ISU's three-game losing streak, Key has averaged 8.7 points, well below his season average of 16 points.
"The scouting report is out on how to guard him. We're watching tons of film with him. We're running stuff for him. We're showing him how they're doing it. We're showing him what he needs to do," Lansing said.
Lansing explained what the solution is.
"Tonight was a night, where if you play on top of him you have to back cut and threaten the rim and get them chasing you. He has some trouble with that. He wants to run to the ball. When you do that? You've got one guy in you and five guys looking at you," Lansing explained. "They've made it hard on him. We have to continue to help him. He works diligently on his game, but this is more of the mental side of watching tape and understanding. He's going to see the same thing everywhere. If he has to be a decoy? He has to be decoy. It's frustrating to him."
Missouri State (13-14, 7-7) broke away thanks to its hot 3-point shooting in the first half as the Bears built a 28-19 lead. Conversely, ISU missed its first five 3-point shots of the half.
However, it wasn't just Missouri State's hot shooting. The Bears' defense made it tough on the Sycamores to score in any fashion. Missouri State got back on defense to avoid ISU transition and early offense. Once in their half-court, the Bears had length to bother the Sycamores, even with bulky Gaige Prim in early foul trouble.
"I'm really proud because you win with defense in this league. We've struggled on the defensive end because we haven't played hard. Now that we're playing harder, we're a little better defensively. Our starting group got us off to a great start defensively," Missouri State coach Dana Ford said.
Missouri State's first half lead peaked at 35-23, but as it has in several other games this season, ISU shook off the early deficit and reigned the Bears in with a late surge. By half, ISU trailed by seven.
In other games, ISU has used such surges to pull in front in the second half, but that wasn't to be this time. After Williams briefly knocked ISU's deficit down to five, Missouri State reeled off eight straight points to take a 46-33 lead.
Once again, ISU had to fight from behind. And once again, it has done in other games, it did. A 7-0 run, finished off by a Jake LaRavia dunk, made it 52-48 with 11:07 left. The wind seemed to be in ISU's sails.
In reality, it turned out to be ISU's last gasp. LaRavia fouled West on a 3-point attempt at the end of the shot clock with 10:30 left — a call that had the crowd incensed, but replay showed that LaRavia got West's wrist — and West made all three free throws to help Missouri State turn the tide.
"That was a big call. It was a big momentum swing, I think. They had all of the momentum and we were stagnant on offense. After that, we buckled down, got some stops and we kept challenging them in the huddle. Part of playing hard is running hard when you get a stop. We tried to beat the defense down and get a good look and we got a couple," Ford said.
After Williams responded with a mid-range jumper, Missouri State cranked up its fast break as West got behind ISU's defenders for a dunk and a 57-50 lead. LaRavia then turned the ball over and Tulio Da Silva added another transition dunk. Suddenly, the Bears led by nine and the Sycamores were reeling.
ISU never recovered. West's dunk started a 13-0 run that decided the contest. ISU did not make a field goal for an almost eight-minute stretch and the Sycamores' fate was sealed.
"We didn't play hard enough. It came down to the end. Our body language showed it. We just didn't play hard. That's not who we are. That's not our team," LaRavia said.
"I think the most difficult part is we played them harder at their place than we did at home. It should never be like that," Christian Williams said.
The loss dropped ISU into a four-way tie for fifth-place in the MVC with a 7-7 record. The Bears, Valparaiso and Drake are all even with the Sycamores. As things stand? Two would avoid Thursday in St. Louis, two teams wouldn't.
It won't get any easier for the Sycamores either. League leaders Northern Iowa visit Hulman Center next for a rare Thursday night home game.
MISSOURI STATE (71) - Da Silva 5-11 1-1 11, Hall 3-6 2-4 8, Prim 3-4 4-4 10, Black 1-1 0-2 3, Owens 1-4 0-0 3, West 6-10 7-7 22, Cook 3-10 0-1 7, Mosley 2-5 2-2 7, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. 24-51 FG, 16-21 FT, 71 TP.
INDIANA STATE (58) - T. Williams 1-3 2-4 4, J. Barnes 5-15 2-2 14, C. Williams 6-9 2-2 15, Key 1-6 1-2 3, LaRavia 4-11 3-4 11, Kessinger 0-1 0-0 0, Neese 2-7 3-4 8, Bacote 0-2 0-0 0, C. Barnes 1-1 0-0 3, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. 20-55 FG, 13-18 FT, 58 TP.
Halftime - MSU 38-31. 3-point goals - MSU 7-16 (West 3-5, Owens 1-4, Cook 1-3, Black 1-1, Mosley 1-1, Hall 0-2); ISU 5-20 (J. Barnes 2-8, Neese 1-5, C. Williams 1-3, C. Barnes 1-1, Key 0-2, LaRavia 0-1). Rebounds - MSU 45 (West 9, Da Silva 8, Hall 7, Prim 5, Cook 5, Owens 4, Black 2, Mosley 2, Team 2, Scott); ISU 26 (T. Williams 9, LaRavia 5, J. Barnes 3, Key 3, C. Williams 2, Kessinger, Neese, C. Barnes, Team). Assists - MSU 16 (Owens 8, Black 4, Hall 2, Cook, Mosley); ISU 10 (J. Barnes 4, Neese 2, T. Williams, C. Williams, Key, Bacote). Steals - MSU 4 (Da Silva, Hall, Owens, West); ISU 5 (J. Barnes 2, T. Williams, C. Williams, Kessinger). Blocks - MSU 2 (Da Silva, Prim); ISU 4 (T. Williams 2, LaRavia, Kessinger). Turnovers - MSU 16 (Black 3, Owens 3, Cook 3, Da Silva 2, Hall, Prim, West, Scott, Team); ISU 6 (LaRavia 2, J. Barnes, C. Williams, Neese, Bacote). Total fouls - MSU 24, ISU 17. Technical foul - Kessinger. A - 3,988. T - 1:58.
Next - ISU (14-11, 7-7) hosts Northern Iowa on Thursday. Missouri State (13-14, 7-7) plays at Bradley on Wednesday.
