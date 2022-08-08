Holmes joins ISU as walk-on

Indiana State's 2022-23 men's basketball roster already has 13 scholarship players accounted for as well as two walk-ons, but there's room for more.
Isaac Holmes, a 6-foot-5 guard from Apex, N.C., is set to join the ISU fold. Holmes announced his commitment on his Instagram account on Saturday.
"Heading west like I'm Lewis and Clark," said Holmes, next to a photo of himself in an ISU uniform.
When reached via social media, Holmes told the Tribune-Star that the connection with ISU was made via his own circle of coaches. Holmes was attracted to his potential fit at ISU and how his game fits the system that Josh Schertz has employed.
Schertz declined to comment on Holmes' announcement. Rules prohibit comment on players until they are officially enrolled.
However, a source with knowledge of the situation has told the Tribune-Star that Holmes will join the team as a walk-on.
Holmes helped Apex Friendship High School to a 20-7 record in 2022. He is a larger guard who possesses both point guard and shooting guard skills.
Holmes was on the Raleigh (N.C.) News-Observer All-Star team for high schools in the Raleigh-Durham Golden Triangle region. Holmes was also a three-time All-Conference selection and was twice All-State.
Holmes told the Tribune-Star he averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists his season year at Apex Friendship.
The Patriots were one of the final 16 teams alive in North Carolina's 4A tournament in 2022, the largest division in the state.
