Hodge ready to 'run it back' to bring ISU success

Southeastern Conference transfers don't come to Indiana State very often. When they do? Merely being associated with the most successful conference in college football puts a spotlight on the possibilities of what could be done for the Sycamores inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
So it is for running back Tee Hodge. The former Tennessee Volunteer is now an Indiana State Sycamore. And he's ready to get to work.
"It's been going good. I've fit right in. With Cade and I having gone to high school together, so it easy to come in and click with the guys off the floor which helped with allowing me to click on the field. I feel acclimated with the guys and the system," Hodge said Thursday.
"Cade" would be Cade Chambers, one of the quarterbacks vying for the vacated starting job. Hodge and Chambers played together at Maryville High School in Tennessee and it was a fruitful partnership.
Maryville won a pair of 6A championships in Tennessee (2017, 2019) while Hodge and Chambers were on the team, the largest enrollment classification in the state. Hodge rushed for 1,006 yards in 2019 despite missing three games, including 112 yards in the 6A championship contest. Chambers was the starting quarterback.
"As soon as I hit the portal [in August 2021], him being here helped me get up here. We figured, why not run it back? I thought it was a good opportunity to reunite with him," Hodge said.
Hodge spent two seasons with Tennessee, playing in just one game on special teams, but that doesn't mean he didn't soak up the quality of competition.
"Coming from that kind of background and football conference? It gave me the confidence that if I can play with these guys, I can play with anybody. It gave me the boost of confidence to come out here and keep doing what I've been doing since I was about 6. I just try to get better everyday," Hodge said.
Hodge will have four years of eligbility to show what he can do. With ISU having an inexperienced backfield — Peterson Kerlegrand, who led ISU with 858 yards in 2021, had his eligibility expire after the 2021 season. Hodge is part of a crowded field of backfield candidates that include Justin Dinka, Omarian Dixon, Kyle Franklin, Derrick McLaughlin and Dawson Basinger.
Where does Hodge fit in?
"I feel like I'm an all-purpose back. The coaches harped on me to lose some weight, so I've done that to try to get some speed back. I can break tackles, but I think my biggest strength is that I can catch the ball out of the backfield," Hodge said.
ISU coach Curt Mallory thinks the backs can co-exist. Mallory's best team in 2018 featured a backfield that had productive performances from Titus McCoy, Christian Covington, Jaquan Keys and Kerlegrand. Mallory feels Hodge can be a part of a similar group.
"Our second year we had a good mixture. Petey [Kerlegrand], Titus McCoy, Christian Covington and Jaquan Keys. We had a good mix. We have a good mixture again," Mallory said.
Hodge's all-around skill set obviously make him valuable.
"A guy like that you can use as an all-purpose guy. He's big, he's physical, he can catch the ball and he can protect. He and Justin Dinka have been running with the ones [in the spring]," Mallory said.
One of the things that has stuck out for Mallory is the quick study Hodge has been since he arrived on-campus in January. Given that Hodge was an all-academic player at Tennessee, his quick acclimation is no surprise.
"Sometimes I forget he's only been here since January. He's fit right in and he's starting to elevate himself as a guy who will be in front of the team," Mallory said. "What's most impressive is his football IQ. In meetings, he's answering questions. He knows what the wideouts are doing. He knows the protections. He's a football junkie. That maturity he has is contagious."
Hodge takes his leadership seriously, even if he's only been in Terre Haute briefly.
"I want to lead by example. We want to bring a championship to Indiana State. The coaches emphasize this being a player-led instead of a coach-led team, so the older guys like Dante [Hendrix] and Jose [Vazquez IV], we want to be leaders by example and be vocal leaders as well," Hodge said.
Hodge has pedigree beyond his SEC roots. He is the nephew of Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb, a favorite target over the years for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Hodge listens to advice from his uncle.
"Take it one day at a time. Don't get down on yourself if you have a bad day. Just be a pro and focus on the details and everything else will come in turn," Hodge said.
• Practice continues — Mallory said spring practice has been going well with a balanced tit-for-tat between whether the offense or defense has won the day. Mallory cited tight end Henry Woodcock and defensive lineman Lucas Hunter as players who have stood out.
ISU will scrimmage on Saturday, running about 72 plays in all manner of situations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.