New Indiana State men's basketball coach Josh Schertz had a shooter and another big man on his shopping list to help fill out the Sycamores' roster. On Sunday, he was able to get verbal commitments to help fulfill his wish list.
Zach Hobbs, a 6-foot-5 wing from Des Moines Area Community College, and Dearon Tucker, a 6-10 big man from Oregon State, both announced via their social media accounts that they are transferring to ISU.
Neither has completed the process to be officially signed, but that is expected to be done this week.
Tucker is an intriguing addition. He played two years for the Beavers and participated in Oregon State's run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. During that run, Tucker had four blocks in a win over Oklahoma State.
Tucker, who was born in Dallas and who played his high school ball in Greenville, S.C., averaged 2.7 points for the Beavers and started six games, all in Pac 12 Conference games. The lion's share of his playing time came in the first half of the season. He had a season-high 16 points in a game against Wyoming.
With the addition of Tucker, ISU now has a revamped front line featuring Lincoln Memorial transfer Simon Wilbar as well as redshirt freshman holdover Nick Hittle.
Hobbs, who is from Mesa, Ariz., gives ISU more cover on the perimeter. He also has Division I experience.
Hobbs began his basketball journey at Montana State, where he played 18 games for the Bobcats during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 0.9 points. Hobbs transferred out of Montana State to attend DMACC.
At Des Moines, Hobbs started 26 games and averaged 12.3 points for the Bears, who finished 21-5 and who won the NJCAA Division II championship. Hobbs scored 19 in that championship game victory over Davidson-Davie.
For the season, Hobbs converted 44.1% of his 3-point shots and was a 78.9% free throw shooter. HObbs also averaged 5 rebounds per game.
By NCAA rule, Schertz cannot comment until the players have signed their documents making them official members of the team.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.