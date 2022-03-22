Hittle goes into transfer portal

Indiana State center Nick Hittle announced Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal.
The Indianapolis native made his decision known on his social media accounts.
"Blessed to have called Terre Haute home for the past two years. Thank you to coach [Greg] Lansing and coach [Josh] Schertz for giving me the opportunity to put on the Indiana State jersey," Hittle's statement said.
"I am forever grateful for my teammates and coaches that have pushed me to become the best person and player than I can be. With that being said, I will be opening my options and entering the transfer portal. 50 out," Hittle concluded.
Hittle was recruited from Culver Academies as part of Lansing's last recruiting group that suited up for the Sycamores.
Hittle missed the 2020-21 season with a back injury. He was in jeopardy of missing time in the 2021-22 season, but his back finally healed up to the point where he could play.
Hittle was used sparingly. He averaged 6.6 minutes per game in 16 contests. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds.
Hittle, a traditional post player, was recruited for Lansing's system and he wasn't a great fit for Schertz's system, which values posts who are more mobile.
Still, Hittle did have one trait that fit well into Schertz's modus operandi - a reliable outside shot. Of Hittle's 105 shots, 32 were 3-point attempts and he converted 40.7% of them.
Without question, Hittle's best career game came on Jan. 25 against Missouri State at Hulman Center. Hittle was 5 of 6 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. His 14-point contribution led to a 76-72 victory for the Sycamores, their highest quality win of the season.
Hittle is the second ISU player to enter the transfer portal. Tyreke Key announced his intention to do so back in February.
With Hittle potentially gone, he could come back in theory, ISU only has Simon Wilbar and Dearon Tucker as true post players.
However, the portal also offers Schertz the chance to look for other options. It is possible, more likely probable, that other ISU players will be in the portal at some point as well.
And that will be the case at other programs as well. On Tuesday, MVC standouts Demarcus Sharp, Antonio Reeves and Sheldon Edwards announced their intentions to leave Missouri State, Illinois State and Valparaiso, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.