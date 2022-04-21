Hittle chooses USI, Mervis in the portal

One former Indiana State basketball player announced his next destination while another former Indiana State player began his search for his new digs.
On Thursday, former ISU center Nick Hittle announced via his social media accounts that he will continue his career at Southern Indiana.
Hittle played in 16 games in the 2022 season after sitting out the 2021 season with a back injury. The back was only solved right before the start of the 2021-22 season, one in which the Indianapolis native would ultimately average 2.9 points, including a career-high 14 points against Missouri State.
Another Sycamore has decided to put himself in the transfer portal. Walk-on guard Sam Mervis will be moving on.
Mervis only scored six career points in a career that spanned 15 games from 2020-22, but he was an extremely popular teammate on both Greg Lansing’s final team and Josh Schertz’s first one.
