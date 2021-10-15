Indiana State's football team is 3-3 and there's been the not-so-nagging feeling that something has been missing from a squad that has leaned towards falling short of its potential rather than reaching it throughout the Sycamores' six games.
That not-so-nagging feeling has an even more not-so-difficult to figure out cause to it — ISU has been missing two of its best playmakers.
Wide receiver Dante Hendrix and wildcat quarterback Michael Haupert have missed five and four games, respectively. Hendrix had a severe case of turf toe. Haupert had a leg injury. Both will be back as ISU tries to build momentum with a trip to Missouri State on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. EDT.
The playmaker pair returned to practice this week, and on paper, their return should give the ISU offense — which looked better last week in a 37-27 win over Western Illinois, but which has struggled more so than not — a significant jolt.
Hendrix has 103 career catches for 1,386 yards and six touchdowns. Haupert has averaged 7 yards per carry in a wildcat role, including 46 rushing yards in ISU's last visit to Missouri State in 2019.
Clearly, their presence means a lot to the ISU offense. Hendrix is just ready to get back on the field.
"I haven't been this excited for a practice week in forever. This isn't what I envisioned for my vision, but credit to the trainers for getting me back. I'm excited," said Hendrix, who said he's 90-95% in terms of how he feels. "We have a lot of great weapons on offense. Me being back out there gives us another dimension to focus on."
ISU coach Curt Mallory noted that Hendrix's influence goes beyond his ability to stretch the field and draw defensive double-teams that open things up for ISU's other receivers like Phazione McClurge, Rontrez Morgan, Daijon Collins and tight end Zach Larkin.
"He's got big-play ability, there's no question about that, but his leadership brings the energy by being out there. The energy you feel at practice, you can feel the tempo and energy. It's great having him back," Mallory said.
The return of both players should also help quarterback Anthony Thompson, who re-assumed the full-time starting role after a solid game against Western Illinois last week. Thompson obviously has a wide array of options to throw to, including Haupert, who lined up in the slot at times early in the season. Haupert's presence will also help Thompson as defenses have to account for ISU switching things up at the last minute if both are on the field at once.
"You're bringing *the* big play guy back into the fold. It brings a lot. You can see the rhythm of what we do with our pass and run game," Mallory said.
On both sides of the ball, ISU (3-3, 1-2) is hoping to build off of encouraging performances last week. The offense rolled up 445 yards of total offense, its best performance by a 126-yard margin over the next-best effort. Included was 219 rushing yards, by far ISU's best of the season.
Defensively, ISU sacked WIU quarterback Connor Sampson six times and hurried him 10 times. While the defensive front, especially defensive end Inoke Moala, reaped the benefits in terms of sack totals, it was ISU's pass coverage that created some of those chances.
"We feed off the d-line and the linebackers and they feed off of us. We compliment each other. We know they'll do their job and we'll do ours," ISU cornerback J.J. Henderson said.
In Missouri State, ISU will face a far different team than it has in recent seasons. Gone is Dave Steckel, let go after the 2019 season. Enter renowned, and sometimes reviled, coaching veteran Bobby Petrino.
The one-time Louisville and Arkansas boss has helped the Bears achieve immediate respectability, including a No. 20 ranking in the FCS poll. In the spring season, MSU won a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title. So far, Missouri State (3-2) is proving that may not have been a fluke. The Bears are 2-1 in the MVFC so far, though they were brought back to Earth somewhat with a 41-33 road loss to struggling Youngstown State last Saturday.
The Bears are third in the MVFC and first in the league on third down. A big reason is that MSU finally has stability at quarterback as Jason Shelley has thrown for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns. His other wrinkle is his running ability, something ISU hasn't seen much so far in other MVFC quarterbacks. Shelley has rushed for 231 yards, so a repeat of ISU's big sack performance against WIU is a bigger challenge this time.
Missouri State has a pair of receiver threats in Tyrone Scott (24 catches, 271 yards, 4 TD) and Xavier Lane (30-362-1).
"Missouri State has a great receiving corps. We have to have the same motto we did last week and that's to get in their face and compete. We have to make them have contested catches and contested windows," Henderson said.
Defensively, Missouri State is ninth in the MVFC, but the Bears have playmakers. Defensive end Kevin Ellis has 4 1/2 sacks. Defensive backs Montrae Braswell and Lemondre Joe can force turnovers. The Bears have forced 11 overall, though they have given up 11 the other way.
One local connection on the Bears is former ISU quarterback Ronnie Fouch, who is the Bears' running backs coach.
A win over Missouri State is vital if ISU wants to get back into the FCS playoff conversation. ISU hosts a winnable game against Youngstown State the next Saturday for Homecoming. A difficult trip to North Dakota State looms on Oct. 30, but after a bye week, ISU hosts Southern Illinois and finishes at Illinois State. A difficult run, but a win over the Bears can build a winning feeling among the team.
ISU has alternated wins and losses in its trips to MSU's Plaster Stadium in the 2010s. ISU won 51-24 on its last visit in 2019.
ISU at Missouri State
Time — 3 p.m. Saturday.
Place — Plaster Stadium, Springfield, Mo.
Webstream — ESPN+.
Radio — WZJK-FM 105.5.
Records — MSU 3-2, 2-1 MVFC; ISU 3-3, 1-2.
Series — MSU leads 20-14.
Last meeting — ISU won 51-24 in 2019.
Last game — ISU defeated Western Illinois 37-27 and Missouri State lost 41-33 at Youngstown State last Saturday.
Next — ISU hosts Youngstown State and MSU plays at North Dakota State on Oct. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.