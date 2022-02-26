Tyreke Key is leaving Indiana State. He’s leaving with a lot of love for the place where he played for four years as the sixth-leading scorer in school history.
Indiana State coach Josh Schertz wants Key to fulfill his dreams, but he is convinced that Key has had influence in the decision to transfer.
It was a contrasting tone from both Key and Schertz when they both talked to the Tribune-Star about Key’s announced intent to transfer on Saturday at Redbird Arena.
Key, who has missed the season after he had shoulder surgery in November, struck a thankful tone and said he doesn’t know his future college plan.
“When you look back on my career, I just kind of grinded it out, put in the work everyday and put in the hours. I decided it’s time for a new challenge and a new opportunity for myself to showcase at the next level,” Key
Schertz wished Key well, hopes he somehow comes back, but the first-year ISU coach is unhappy about what he alleges are “people in [Key’s] ear”.
“I kind of felt it a month ago,” Schertz said when asked when he had the feeling Key might not be back for his super-senior season in 2022-23.
“The better you are as a player, the more people are trying to kind of talk to you and get involved. There’s been some people since I got here a year ago that have been in his ear consistently. Coaching is a business where you get a lot of people in it who are about the right things who have great motives, want to help kids be successful, want to compete, but certainly have their kids’ best interest at heart and want young men to be successful in life,” Schertz added.
“Because of the money involved and the way the rules are set up in the NCAA, there’s so much gray, you get an equal amount of snake-oil salesmen who are about themselves and what they can do for themselves,” Schertz continued. “In this situation, like I said, there’s been people in his ear, whether it’s a current college coach or a former college coach. At the end of the day, ultimately ‘Reke decided to come back with all of that pressure last year and he made the decision that he wasn’t coming back with the same amount of pressure.”
Schertz was asked if he could identify the parties he’s talking about. He declined to do so.
“I’m going to leave it as it is. It’s not one person, it’s people in the year I’ve been here working behind the scenes to make things difficult. That’s a part of it. At the end of the day, we have to focus on things we control. We can’t control what someone or someone’s are doing,” Schertz said.
Since Schertz cited an unnamed current college coach, he was also asked if he intended to pursue a tampering charge against the coach he referenced.
“There’s no rules on people who aren’t in college athletics. There are on those in college athletics. I’ll let our compliance staff handle that. Everybody’s certainly going to be looking at it. In today’s world? It’s so hard to prove. There’s a lot of means and mechanisms to connect with somebody,” Schertz said.
Key denied that there was any outside influence in his decision, apart from consultation from his family.
“Really, I didn’t talk to nobody. I told my Mom how I thought about it. She’s very supportive and told her how I thought. It was strictly what I had in my own my mind. Nobody influenced me. I’ve not been talking to nobody. It’s really about getting my heart set on what I want,” Key said.
Schertz wanted to make clear that he’s not angry with Key or that he doesn’t understand the decision. Key averaged 14.5 points over four seasons and was a Missouri Valley Conference first team selection twice, so Schertz understands that Key would be attractive to most programs. However, Schertz feels there’s undue influence involved.
“At the end of the day, I want success for him. He’s a really good kid and a fantastic player. I told him my whole thing with him is that if you’re going to give people influence into your decision-making in a decision that’s so significant? You’d better make sure those people have your best interest at heart and not ulterior motives that their pushing an agenda as opposed to what’s best for you,” Schertz said.
Key said the genesis of his decision came after he decided to have surgery on his right shoulder. Key’s shoulder subluxed three times during his ISU career, the last time came in October just before the season began.
“I had a really good offseason before I got hurt and was expecting to play. Having the surgery helped me re-evaluate what I wanted next,” Key explained. “It certainly wasn’t an easy decision having been here five years. I’m cutting a lot of ties with people that have been here for five years, people I know really well, and they’ll certainly be my people and this will always be home.”
Key said he doesn’t have a school in-mind. His aspirations are likely to be Power Five, but he’ll see how things play out.
“I want to get through the season and see what happens. Whenever the season is over, I’ll take Spring Break off, think about what I want next and go from there,” Key said.
Schertz isn’t closing the door on a possible Key return either if that’s how the offseason plays out.
“We’re not going to stand in Tyreke’s way. We’re not going to do anything to sabotage him. He’s had an amazing career here and he’s a fantastic kid who’s one of the all-time greats at Indiana State. If [transferring] is what he decides to do, we want what’s best for him and we’ll support him,” Schertz said. “And we’ll never close the door on him coming back here either.”
Key moves on with no regrets and no ill will towards anyone he’s been associated with while he wore the Sycamore uniform.
“I certainly enjoyed everything about this place. There’s nothing against this coaching staff. I thought, for myself, I’d boost my game to the next level and see what I can do. If it works out? Great. If it doesn’t work out? I’ll lay my head on my pillow and say I tried,” Key said.
